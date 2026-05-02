AMTY Names C-Enegy Oil CEO, Okonkwo, Entrepreneur of The Year

A Lagos-based businessman and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Chris-Bethel Group Ltd, Chief Christian Nwachukwu Okonkwo, has been nominated as 2025 Anambra Entrepreneur of the Year.

The nomination was conveyed in a letter issued by the organisers of the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards, ahead of its 5th edition scheduled to hold on July 18, 2026, in Awka, Anambra State.

According to the organisers, Okonkwo was selected in recognition of his “sustained excellence across multiple industries” and his contributions to job creation and enterprise development.

The letter, jointly signed by the Chairman of the AMTY 5th Edition Planning Committee, Rev. Sr. Prof. Eugenia Adaoma Igwedibia, and Director of Media and Communication, Dr. Emeka Odogwu, noted that the award celebrates individuals and organisations that have brought honour and distinction to Anambra State through outstanding achievements.

It further stated that the award has, over the years, grown in stature and credibility, highlighting notable past recipients across business, academia, and public service.

Okonkwo, a native of Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, has built a diversified business portfolio spanning logistics, real estate, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals.

He began his entrepreneurial journey in the mid-1990s at the Alaba International Market, Lagos, trading in electrical parts before expanding into cargo and logistics services through his firm, Chris Bethel Logistics Company Ltd.

In recent years, he has also ventured into real estate development under Chris Bethel Properties, as well as energy and pharmaceutical businesses.

The organisers said they look forward to formally honouring Okonkwo at the event, describing his career trajectory as reflective of innovation, resilience and commitment to economic growth.