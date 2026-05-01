THE IBADAN DECLARATION: A COMMUNIQUÉ WITHOUT A STAND

The Ibadan meeting deepened the structural problem of the opposition, reckons JOSHUA J. OMOJUWA

The opposition may look like they have a Tinubu problem, however, I believe their main challenges are very much in-house. There is a ritual that Nigeria’s opposition has perfected over the years. They secure a venue, print banners, take photos in various colours of agbada, release a communique, solemn and urgent, with phrases like “rescue Nigeria,” “existential and long-suffering masses.” Everyone goes home feeling that something has happened. Then nothing happens.

The National Summit of Opposition Political Party Leaders held in Ibadan on Saturday, April 25, 2026, was described by its conveners as a democratic intervention at a critical moment in Nigeria’s national journey. Governor Seyi Makinde hosted. Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Rotimi Amaechi, Rauf Aregbesola, David Mark and others attended. The occasion had the full architecture of historical significance. What it lacked was the one thing that would have justified that description. A decision.

The communiqué predictably branded the Ibadan Declaration stated that the parties would work towards fielding one presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, to be agreed and supported by all participating opposition parties. They will work towards fielding one candidate. Not that they have agreed on one. No process for selecting one has been established. No deadline for doing so has been set. They will work towards it. In a country where working towards something and actually doing it have a long and complicated relationship, that language is not a commitment. They knew it too.

The communiqué’s most revealing resolution is not the one about the presidential candidate. It is resolution seven: that INEC’s recently released guidelines are obstacles deliberately engineered to impose conditions and deadlines on the opposition, and that the primaries deadline should be extended to the end of July 2026. An opposition that has had years to prepare for 2027 is asking for more time. More time to decide what, precisely, is the question worth asking. The answer is available and uncomfortable: more time to agree on a candidate they have been unable to agree on despite multiple summits, multiple conversations, and multiple opportunities to resolve the most basic question any electoral coalition must answer.

Now to the detail that tells another story.

Peter Obi left the summit dissatisfied, largely because the issue of power rotation between regions was not addressed. The summit skirted around the zoning question and the silence on it was the real story beneath the declaration. A summit that convenes to build a united opposition and cannot agree on where the presidential candidate should come from has not built a united opposition.

Obi has not commented publicly on the Ibadan Declaration since the communiqué was released. Unlike his usual practice, his X account has remained quiet on the matter days after the event. That silence is not incidental. Obi does not do quiet. His X account is his primary instrument of political communication. When that account goes quiet on something he attended in person, the silence is a statement.

Sowore rejected the summit entirely, describing it as recycled failure. That is the kind of dismissal that is easy to make and easy to ignore. But the structural critique beneath it is harder to wave away. The people in that room have been in rooms like it before. Some of them have been in rooms like it together before. The outcomes of those previous rooms did not produce a united opposition. Nothing in the Ibadan Declaration suggests what has changed to make this time different. Obi’s tennis photographs suggest that at least one of the key principals in that room is not convinced it has.

This is the opposition’s structural problem, and Ibadan deepened it rather than resolved it. Every prominent figure in that banquet hall has an individual political interest. Atiku wants the presidency. Obi wants the presidency, and the zoning question is his leverage. Kwankwaso wants to be involved. Makinde wants national positioning, and hosting the summit gives him both visibility and a plausible claim to statesmanship. These interests are not impossible to reconcile, but they require something that political summits with carefully worded communiqués cannot produce: the willingness of each person to accept an outcome they did not individually choose.

Makinde warned in his opening address that Nigeria’s democracy was being “weakened step by step” and that when opposition becomes ineffective, democracy itself begins to lose meaning. He is also a man whose name circulates in conversations about the 2027 vice-presidential ticket. The concern for democratic health and the personal political calculation are not mutually exclusive.

The 2015 coalition that ended Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency worked because the people in it made a specific decision about a specific candidate and held to it under pressure. That process was uncomfortable, contested, and required each major player to subordinate their preference to the coalition’s viability. It produced a result. The Ibadan Declaration produced a photograph and a tennis update.

Nigeria’s opposition has a genuine case to make in 2027. The Tinubu administration’s reforms have produced measurable macroeconomic results, but those results have not yet translated into everyday people’s daily reality. That gap is real, it is politically exploitable, and a credible opposition with a credible candidate could make something of it.

What Ibadan produced is a declaration that the opposition intends to try. What 2027 requires is an opposition that actually does. The distance between those two things is not measured in communiqués. It is measured in the hard, unglamorous work of deciding who the candidate is, resolving the zoning question that the summit was too cautious to name, building ward-level structures in states that do not naturally favour them, and maintaining coalition discipline when primary season arrives and the personal ambitions that were managed in Ibadan come roaring back.

None of that work happens in a banquet hall. The opposition left Ibadan more divided than ever. The evidence is in the post-Ibadan meetings that suggest non-alignment among the same people who wanted to be seen as united. They came together to come apart again.

Omojuwa is chief strategist, Alfa Reach/BGX Publishing