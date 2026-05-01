  • Thursday, 30th April, 2026

CAF Endorses Infantino for Fourth Term as FIFA President 

Sport | 3 seconds ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has endorsed Gianni Infantino, 56, 

for a fourth term as FIFA President.

The 54-member nation CAF said in a statement after a meeting Wednesday in Vancouver, Canada where the FIFA Congress is holding, that it is queuing behind Infantino who stepped into the leadership role in 2016 replacing Sepp Blatter.

“The Confederation of African Football (CAF) held a meeting on Wednesday 29 April 2026, in Vancouver, Canada on the eve of the 76th FIFA Congress and the CAF Member Associations unanimously agreed to support Gianni Infantino to be re-elected as President of FIFA for the period 2027-2031,” CAF said.

Africa represents almost a quarter of FIFA’s 211-association electorate, and a unified position significantly strengthens Infantino’s re-election bid ahead of next year’s decision.

Infantino had earlier in April secure the support of South America’s confederations CONMEBOL. 

The Swiss-born football administrator was previously re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023 and has overseen a significant change in the world game since unseating Blatter.

The FIFA elective congress will hold next year in Morocco where Infantino who is yet to declared his intention to contest could win a fourth term.

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