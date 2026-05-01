NSC DG, Olopade, Lands in Gaborone to Boost Team Nigeria’s Morale 

Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has arrived in Gaborone, Botswana, to serve as a major morale boost for Team Nigeria ahead of the two-day 2026 World Athletics Relays, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

The Nigerian contingent is in high spirit and fully prepared to compete in all six relay events in the capital city of Botswana.

Nigeria’s objective at the relays includes securing qualification slots for two major global competitions: the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing and the 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

Further strengthening Team Nigeria’s lineup is the arrival of sprint star Favour Ashe, who is set to compete in both the men’s 4x100m relay and the mixed 4x100m relay.

Ashe who is just returning to fitness after battling injuries, remains one of Nigeria’s elite sprinters, distinguished as one of the few active athletes from the country to have broken the 10-second barrier in the 100 meters.

Top sports administrators are also on ground to support the team, including Nigeria Olympic Committee Vice President, Chief Solomon Ogba and the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Tonobok Okowa.

Meanwhile, hosts nation Botswana will want to put on a show when they reignite their rivalry with South Africa and Belgium in the men’s 4x400m at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 this weekend.

Those teams have secured the top three spots at the past two editions of the World Relays – in Nassau in 2024 and Guangzhou in 2025 – and they will clash again at the National Stadium, where glory, prize money and World Championships qualification is up for grabs.

Twelve federations will automatically secure their spots for the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27. Eight teams – the top two in each of the three heats and the next two quickest – will qualify on Day 1, in Gaborone.

The remaining teams will return for the additional round on Day 2, where four more teams – the top two in each of the two heats – will also book places for Beijing. The day two finals will decide World Championships seeding positions and prize money.