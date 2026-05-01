RESTORING REVENUE INTEGRITY, CORRECTING PRICE DISTORTIONS 

The removal of petrol subsidy yields no immediate fiscal windfall, argues TANIMU YAKUBU

Nigeria’s contemporary fiscal discourse has been captured by a convenient but fundamentally flawed proposition: that the removal of subsidy—particularly petrol subsidy—yields an immediate fiscal windfall.

This claim is not merely inaccurate; it is analytically indefensible.

Subsidy removal does not create liquidity. It eliminates a distortion. It corrects a mispricing. It improves the trajectory of public finance. But it does not, in itself, generate a stock of cash available for discretionary expenditure. To suggest otherwise is to confuse accounting relief with fiscal capacity.

More fundamentally, the subsidy debate in Nigeria has been improperly framed. It is often presented as a narrow question of petrol pricing. In reality, Nigeria has operated a multi-layered subsidy regime across three critical domains: fuel pricing, foreign exchange management, and electricity tariffs.

Each of these represents a variant of the same fiscal phenomenon—the underpricing of scarce economic resources, with the resulting cost absorbed by the state, whether explicitly, implicitly, or opaquely.

An artificially low exchange rate, for instance, functions as an implicit subsidy on imports and privileged access to foreign exchange. Underpriced electricity tariffs generate persistent market shortfalls that must be financed through budgetary support and quasi-fiscal interventions. Petrol subsidies, historically the most visible, are simply the most politically salient manifestation of a broader pricing distortion framework.

The removal or adjustment of these subsidies does not eliminate their fiscal impact. It merely reallocates, reveals, or reclassifies it within the system. A failure to treat them as a unified fiscal architecture leads inevitably to partial reforms, policy reversals, and analytical confusion.

The true structural constraint confronting the Nigerian state, therefore, is not the absence of revenue, but the persistent failure of revenue capture, recognition, and constitutional routing within a coherent fiscal system.

Two, Theoretical Anchors: What the Critics Ignore

Nigeria’s fiscal repositioning is not ad hoc. It is grounded in established principles of public finance that are too often absent from public commentary.

The first is the intertemporal budget constraint. Fiscal sustainability is defined not by current cash availability, but by the relationship between the present value of future revenues and the present value of obligations. Subsidy removal improves this trajectory. It strengthens solvency over time. But it does not relax short-term liquidity constraints.

The second is the Tanzi Effect. In an inflationary environment, lags in revenue collection erode real fiscal capacity. Nominal revenues may rise, yet their purchasing power declines. This explains the apparent paradox in which government receipts increase while fiscal pressure intensifies.

The third is the role of quasi-fiscal operations. A substantial portion of Nigeria’s fiscal activity—particularly in the oil, foreign exchange, and power sectors—has historically occurred off-budget, been netted at source, or embedded within opaque cost structures. These practices distort fiscal visibility and create the illusion of scarcity where the real issue is misclassification and leakage.

Three, Reform Paradox: Why Good Policy Feels Constrictive: A central criticism of recent reforms is that they have “tightened” fiscal space. This observation is correct, but the conclusion drawn from it is not. Exchange rate alignment, for example, improves allocative efficiency and enhances long-term competitiveness. Yet in the short term, it raises the domestic currency cost of external obligations and increases pressure on import-dependent expenditures.

Similarly, the removal of price distortions in fuel and electricity reveals costs that were previously hidden within the system.

This is not policy failure. It is the inevitable transitional consequence of restoring macroeconomic equilibrium. Every serious reform compresses before it expands. What is being experienced is not deterioration, but adjustment—the necessary tightening that precedes sustainable fiscal expansion.

Four, the Federal Fiscal Asymmetry: A Structural Imbalance

Nigeria’s fiscal architecture embeds a fundamental asymmetry that distorts both incentives and outcomes.

Revenues, once recognized, are largely pooled and distributed through the Federation Account. However, key fiscal obligations remain heavily concentrated at the Federal level. These include external debt servicing, exchange rate stabilization costs, and legacy quasi-fiscal burdens arising from fuel, electricity, and financial sector interventions.

The result is a structural divergence: revenue is shared, but adjustment costs are centralized.

Subnational governments benefit immediately from increases in distributable revenue, while the Federal Government bears the burden of macroeconomic correction and system stabilization. This creates a misalignment between fiscal authority, responsibility, and risk.

This asymmetry is not incidental. It is embedded in the current fiscal design. Its consequences are far-reaching. It generates political resistance to necessary reforms, creates fiscal illusion at subnational levels, and imposes persistent pressure on federal solvency. It also weakens collective ownership of national adjustment measures.

The issue, therefore, is not merely the volume of distributable revenue, but the architecture of fiscal federalism itself. Until this structural imbalance is addressed, reforms will continue to yield uneven outcomes and incomplete stabilization.

Five, The Real Problem: Systemic Fiscal Leakage and Incomplete Capture.

At the core of Nigeria’s fiscal challenge lies a deeper and more pervasive issue: the system does not fully capture the revenue it generates.

Revenue loss occurs across the entire public finance chain. It begins with underpricing, discretionary concessions, and opaque contractual arrangements. It continues through netting at source, institutional retention practices, and quasi-fiscal deductions. It persists in the form of off-budget expenditures, delayed remittances, and classification distortions.

The result is not merely fiscal invisibility, but a fragmented revenue state in which public resources are partially recognized, partially retained, and partially absorbed into non-transparent obligations.

Nigeria, in effect, does not operate a closed fiscal system. It operates a porous one, with multiple exit points through which public revenue dissipates before entering the constitutional framework.

This is the fundamental constraint on fiscal capacity. It is not simply that revenue is low; it is that the system is incomplete.

Six, Executive Order 9 (2026): Towards Fiscal System Closure. Executive Order 9 represents a decisive attempt to restore integrity to Nigeria’s fiscal system—not by creating new revenue, but by closing structural leakages.

It reasserts a foundational principle: that no public revenue exists outside the constitutional fiscal chain.

By enforcing the sequence—collection, remittance to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, transfer to the Federation Account, and subsequent distribution—the Order seeks to eliminate unauthorized netting, institutional retention practices, and quasi-fiscal opacity.

Its significance, however, extends beyond administrative enforcement. It signals a transition from a permissive fiscal system to a rule-bound fiscal state.

The success of this reform will depend not only on compliance, but on sustained institutional enforcement, legal reinforcement, and integration with broader reforms in subsidy rationalization, public financial management, and fiscal federalism.

Seven, the Hidden Link: Subsidies, Exchange Rate Policy, and Revenue Loss.

Nigeria’s major subsidy regimes—fuel, foreign exchange, and electricity—are not isolated distortions. They are deeply interconnected elements of a single fiscal problem.

An artificially low exchange rate creates implicit subsidies that encourage excess demand for foreign exchange, place pressure on reserves, and necessitate costly interventions. Underpriced fuel increases fiscal burden directly. Underpriced electricity transfers costs into government guarantees and support mechanisms.

In each case, the state absorbs the gap between economic cost and administered price.

This gap is the true subsidy.

These subsidies do more than strain public finances. They reduce net revenue available for distribution, distort fiscal signals, and obscure the true scale of government obligations.

Subsidy reform and revenue capture are therefore not separate agendas. They are two dimensions of the same fiscal correction process. One addresses pricing distortions; the other ensures that resulting revenues are fully recognized and properly governed.

Towards a Functional Fiscal State:

Nigeria’s fiscal transition must be understood on its own terms. The expansion of fiscal space will not come from illusory windfalls or policy shortcuts, but from recovering what is already earned, recognizing what is already generated, and governing it within a coherent constitutional framework.

This is not a routine adjustment. It is the reconstruction of the country’s public finance architecture.

The path forward is clear. Price distortions across fuel, foreign exchange, and electricity must be eliminated. The fiscal system must be closed to all forms of leakage. And the federation must be realigned so that revenue, responsibility, and risk are coherently matched.

Only then can Nigeria move from a state that earns but does not fully see, to a state that sees, governs, and deploys its full fiscal capacity.

This is not merely reform. It is the foundation of a functional fiscal state.

Yakubu is Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation