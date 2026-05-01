Tina Nwanya: Redefining Transparency, Affordability and Accessibility in Nigeria’s Travel Industry

Tina Chidimma Nwanya, a Nigerian travel entrepreneur and consultant, who also doubles as founder of NjeTours Limited, is redefining the travel landscape through innovation, transparency, and affordability. Motivated by a personal experience with travel fraud, she has over the years built a reputation for organising affordable international tours, providing travel consultancy services and creating accessible travel opportunities while mentoring others, particularly women, to thrive within the industry. Uzoma Mba brings excerpts

What inspired you to venture into the travel industry?

My journey into the travel industry was deeply personal. A close family member once fell victim to a fraudulent travel package, and that experience left a lasting impression on me. It exposed the level of misinformation and exploitation that existed within the space. At that point, I made a firm decision to step into the industry—not just as a participant, but as a reformer. I wanted to help reshape the narrative, build trust, and create a system where people could access travel services transparently and confidently. That moment essentially defined my purpose in this field.

What are your core responsibilities in your organisation?

I oversee the general operations of the business, ensuring that every aspect runs smoothly and efficiently. This includes supervising various teams, coordinating workflows, and maintaining service quality. My role also involves strategic planning, decision-making, and ensuring that our organisational goals align with our long-term vision of transforming the travel industry.

What impact have you made since you started?

From the outset, one of my key objectives was to democratize access to travel. Traditionally, many people perceive travel as a luxury reserved for a select few. We challenged that notion by making information more accessible and introducing affordable travel options. We emphasised proper planning as a tool for making travel attainable for everyday people. This shift in perception has opened doors for many individuals who previously thought travel was out of reach.

What challenges have you faced in the industry?

Interestingly, I don’t necessarily see these experiences as challenges. What I’ve observed is that innovation can sometimes intimidate people. Not everyone is comfortable with new approaches or solutions, especially when they disrupt existing norms. Our methods of problem-solving may not always be widely accepted, but that comes with being a change-maker in any industry.

Who are your competitors, and how do you stand out?

Rather than focusing on competitors, I focus on differentiation. I consistently strive to position myself and my brand uniquely within the space. By prioritizing innovation, transparency, and value, we create our own lane instead of competing directly.

Have you experienced any barriers in your journey?

Personally, I have not encountered any barriers significant enough to define my journey. I believe mindset plays a crucial role—when you focus on possibilities rather than limitations, obstacles tend to diminish.

How do you empower others, especially women, in your field?

I make it a priority to listen to people and help them see their potential. I constantly remind them that they are change-makers capable of redefining their own paths. Beyond that, I mentor a number of individuals, guiding them through their journeys and reinforcing the belief that impossibility is simply a mindset, not a reality.

Do you have any structured empowerment programs?

Yes, we have an initiative called Njepreneur, which is focused on training and mentoring women in the travel space. While we previously ran it on a larger scale, it is currently being executed on a more personalized, one-on-one basis to ensure deeper impact.

Have your mentees achieved success?

Absolutely. Several of our mentees are thriving within the travel industry today. Seeing them grow, establish themselves, and contribute meaningfully to the sector is incredibly fulfilling and validates the work we are doing.

How do you stay ahead in the industry?

Research is key. We are constantly studying trends, monitoring global travel developments, and sharing relevant insights with our audience. Our goal is to keep our community informed and empowered—often ahead of the curve—so they can make the best travel decisions.

How important is access to finance in your industry?

Access to finance is extremely important. With the right financial resources, there is so much you can achieve—from scaling operations to improving service delivery and exploring new opportunities.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

Be distinct. Find your unique voice and become a force within your chosen sector. The goal is not just to participate but to stand out and make a meaningful impact.

Has there been progress for women in your industry?

Yes, there has been noticeable progress. Women are increasingly being entrusted with greater responsibilities, and they are excelling in those roles. Their performance continues to challenge outdated stereotypes.

What more can be done to support women?

There needs to be greater access to opportunities, resources, and leadership positions. International standards should be mirrored locally, ensuring women are given fair chances based on merit. It’s important that leadership roles are awarded to those who truly deserve them, not through tokenism or bias.

What trends should people watch in the travel industry?

Specialisation is becoming increasingly important. Businesses should focus on niche markets to stand out. Additionally, embracing technology is no longer optional—it is essential for growth, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

What drives your passion for this work?

What motivates me most is helping people create unforgettable experiences. Travel is more than movement—it’s about memories, connections, and personal growth. Being part of that process is deeply fulfilling.

What keeps you going during difficult times?

I draw inspiration from the joy and satisfaction of our clients. When I see how happy people are after their travel experiences, and when I reflect on the number of lives we’ve positively impacted, it fuels my determination to keep going.

What message do you have for young people?

Remove the word “impossible” from your vocabulary. The world is full of opportunities, and you have the power to create change. Step out boldly and pursue your vision.

What is your ultimate goal for the industry?

My goal is to make a lasting impact by driving meaningful change within the Nigerian travel industry. I want to contribute to building a system that is transparent, accessible, and globally competitive.

What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

I want to normalise expertise in the industry—where professionalism, knowledge, and credibility become the standard. My aim is to elevate the perception of travel professionals and set a benchmark for excellence.