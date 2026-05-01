Stakeholders Call for Structured Diaspora Remittances to Improve Local Economy

*Urges Diaspora Experts to Mentor Start-ups, Partner State Govt

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Economic stakeholders have called for a more structured approach to diaspora remittances as a means of strengthening Nigeria’s local economy, urging Nigerians abroad to channel investments through partnerships with subnational governments across the country.

In addition, the stakeholders encouraged diaspora professionals to mentor start-ups and support development efforts by investing in critical social infrastructure such as schools and hospitals.

The call was made by Washington-based Nigerians under the umbrella of the Diaspora Alliance & Coalition, which also identified key areas of opportunity including technology hubs, industrial parks, agro-processing zones, clean energy districts, creative centres, modern resorts, and cultural corridors.

In a statement, the group’s leader, Barrister Emmanuel Ihim, urged state governments to create an enabling environment that would attract and sustain diaspora investments.

He commended the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, for what he described as a governance model anchored on fiscal discipline, institutional accountability, and policy-driven reforms.

The group noted that while subnational governments play a decisive role in Nigeria’s economic outcomes, they are often assessed based on the gap between policy intentions and actual delivery.

It, however, observed that Abia State is taking a different approach through efforts aimed at improving transparency in public finance, enhancing ease of doing business, strengthening infrastructure, and rebuilding public trust in government institutions.

According to the statement, the relationship between Nigerians in the diaspora and their home country has traditionally been characterised by distant support with limited inclusion in decision-making processes.

It added that this trend is gradually changing under the current administration in Abia State.

Highlighting this shift, Ihim pointed to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Abia State Government and the Diaspora Alliance & Coalition as a framework for sustained collaboration.

“The agreement covers strategic initiatives such as the Diaspora Smart City, Abia International Schools, a STEM Academy and a Digital Innovation Hub,” the statement said.

The group explained that the partnership reflects a deliberate effort to integrate diaspora expertise, capital, and global networks into the state’s development agenda.

It added that the proposed Diaspora City is envisioned as a secure, technology-driven, and environmentally sustainable urban centre, featuring innovation hubs, business parks, residential areas, and educational institutions.

It further noted that Abia State’s broader development strategy includes investments in industrialisation, agriculture, clean energy, creative industries, and tourism, aimed at building a resilient, investment-driven economy.

The group concluded that the initiative represents a shift in governance, positioning Nigerians in the diaspora as active partners in development rather than passive contributors.