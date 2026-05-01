Q1 2026: Mecure Industries Reports 52% Revenue Growth amid Evolving Economic Conditions

Kayode Tokede

MeCure Industries Plc in first quarter (Q1) 2026 delivered a strong financial performance, navigating a still-challenging but gradually stabilizing macroeconomic environment in Nigeria and globally.

The Company recorded revenue of N20.15 billion in Q1 2026, representing a 52per cent year-on- year growth, alongside Profit Before Tax (PBT)of N1.92 billion, up 136per cent year-on-year, and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of N0.34, reflecting a 143per cent year-on-year increase.

The Nigerian economy in early 2026 continues to adjust to the effects of structural reforms implemented over the past year, including foreign exchange liberalization and tight monetary policy aimedat curbing inflation.

While inflation remains elevated, it has shown signs of gradual moderation, and exchange rate volatility, though still present, has become relatively more predictable.

These developments,alongside improving global supply chain conditions and easing energy price pressures, have contributed to a cautiously improving operating environment for manufacturers.

Within this context, MeCure’s Q1 2026 performance reflects the strength of its strategic positioning. The Company continues to benefit from its sustained investment in local manufacturing capacity, which reduces exposure to foreign exchange risks and supports cost efficiency.

Enhanced supply chain diversification and improved procurement strategies have also helped mitigate input cost volatility and ensure product availability across key markets.

Despite ongoing cost pressures—particularly from elevated borrowing costs in a high-interest-rate environment and inflation-driven increases in operating expenses—the Company maintained strong profitability growth. This was supported by disciplined cost management, improved product mix, and continued focus on high-margin therapeutic segments.

The significant growth in PBT and EPS underscores improved operational efficiency and the Company’s ability to translate top-line growth into enhanced shareholder value.

Additionally, supportive government policies, including continued incentives for local pharmaceutical manufacturing, have helped cushion the impact of imported input costs and reinforced theCompany’s long-term strategy of deepening local production.

Looking ahead, MeCure remains focused on sustaining growth momentum through capacity expansion,innovation,and broader marketpenetration.While macroeconomic uncertainties persist— both domestically and globally—the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities within Nigeria’s healthcare sector and continue delivering value to stakeholders.