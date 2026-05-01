Bank of Industry Wins Sustainable Finance Award

Sunday Ehigiator

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has been named Best Bank in Sustainable Finance (Nigeria) at the 2026 Global Sustainable Finance Awards organised by Global Finance Magazine, reinforcing its leadership in advancing green and inclusive financing in the country. The recognition highlights BOI’s growing role in embedding sustainability into its core operations and lending strategy, as well as its contributions to climate action, circular economy initiatives and responsible resource management.

According to the organisers, the award acknowledges institutions that demonstrate strong commitment to sustainable finance through innovative frameworks and measurable impact. BOI’s efforts in aligning its financing activities with environmental and social priorities were cited as key factors in its selection.

The bank recorded several milestones in 2025, including its designation as Nigeria’s National Implementing Entity for the Adaptation Fund for a five-year period. It also launched a Sustainable Finance Framework aimed at integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its lending operations.