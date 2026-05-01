  • Friday, 1st May, 2026

Bank of Industry Wins Sustainable Finance Award

Business | 3 seconds ago

Sunday Ehigiator 

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has been named Best Bank in Sustainable Finance (Nigeria) at the 2026 Global Sustainable Finance Awards organised by Global Finance Magazine, reinforcing its leadership in advancing green and inclusive financing in the country. The recognition highlights BOI’s growing role in embedding sustainability into its core operations and lending strategy, as well as its contributions to climate action, circular economy initiatives and responsible resource management.

According to the organisers, the award acknowledges institutions that demonstrate strong commitment to sustainable finance through innovative frameworks and measurable impact. BOI’s efforts in aligning its financing activities with environmental and social priorities were cited as key factors in its selection.

The bank recorded several milestones in 2025, including its designation as Nigeria’s National Implementing Entity for the Adaptation Fund for a five-year period. It also launched a Sustainable Finance Framework aimed at integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its lending operations.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.