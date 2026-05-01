  • Friday, 1st May, 2026

Airport Staff Returns Lost Purse with $1,700, Travel Documents Intact

Business | 3 seconds ago

Stories by Chinedu Eze

In an inspiring display of integrity, a staff member at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, has turned a traveller’s potential nightmare into a heart-warming success story.

Mr. Frank Omorojie, a casual worker in FAAN’s Environment Department—found a lost purse containing $1,700, a British passport, a Nigerian passport, and a credit card at the departure hall of Terminal 2. For many, that amount of money could have been life-changing. For Frank, it was simply someone else’s lifeline.

Frank handed over the purse to Aviation Security (AVSEC) officials. Following standard procedures, the items were documented and passed to the Customer Service Department, where an urgent announcement was made. Within minutes, a female Nigerian passenger, who had already resigned herself to the worst, was reunited with her belongings—every single item accounted for.

“I just did what was right,” Frank said. His act has sparked widespread praise, with colleagues and officials calling it a shining example of professionalism and heart. FAAN continues to champion such gestures as part of its mission to elevate customer service and global best practices across Nigeria’s aviation industry.

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