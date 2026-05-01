MTN Empowers 18 Women with AI Digital Skills 

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

MTN Nigeria has empowered 18 Nigerian women with digital skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), to enable them earn income in foreign currencies.

MTN Nigeria said it went beyond the normal discourse and decided to train and equip the women so that it can make them earners with ripple effect on the economy.

The CEO, MTWI financial services

In Nigeria, Ifeoluwa Adegoke stated this in a press statement on Tuesday

She said, “Where rising costs and economic pressure continue to reshape financial realities, the ability to earn independently especially in foreign currency has become more than an advantage. It is a form of stability, a form of protection, pathway to real financial autonomy.

“Recognising this, MTWI Financial Services took a practical step beyond conversation.

“To mark International Women’s Day 2026, MTWI partnered with ALX, a leading technology and professional skills platform, to launch a focused digital empowerment initiative for women. Rather than host a discussion, they created access.

“Through this collaboration, eighteen Nigerian women were equipped with in-demand digital skills in Artificial Intelligence, Freelancing, and Virtual Assistance.

“But beyond the curriculum, they were given something even more critical: the structure to succeed: Devices, guidance, and a learning environment designed to move them from intention to execution.”

According to her, “The impact of this kind of initiative goes beyond skill acquisition.

It changes how women see work, how they price their value, and how they participate in the economy. A woman who can manage projects remotely, support global clients, or leverage AI tools to deliver high-value work is no longer limited by geography or traditional employment structures. She becomes a player in a borderless marketplace.”