NSC Board Hails APM Terminals as Benchmark for Port Efficiency

Eromosele Abiodun

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has applauded the terminal operator for sustaining high operational standards and maintaining its position as a benchmark for port operations in Nigeria.

Chairman of the NSC Board, Dr Ibrahim Shehu Shema stated this when board paid a familiarisation visit to APM Terminals Apapa.

Shema reaffirmed the council’s commitment to its statutory role as the nation’s port economic regulator, noting that collaboration across the maritime value chain remains essential to achieving efficiency and competitiveness.

He said the council would continue to work with key stakeholders to enhance service delivery and position Nigeria as a maritime hub for West and Central Africa, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He urged shippers, shipping lines and terminal operators to deepen cooperation in pursuit of this objective.

“Most of what I have seen on this visit is quite impressive. The way the organisations involve their stakeholders is commendable,” Shema said. “It shows that government is very serious about generating revenue for this country through this sector, and there is no doubt that foreign investors are interested in committing even more resources.”

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Dr Pius Akutah, emphasised the regulator’s ongoing oversight of operators within the sector to ensure compliance, innovation and improved performance.

“We are monitoring the various entities operating within the sector to assess their performance and determine how best to enhance it,” Akutah said. “Many of them are already aligning with our directives to modernise their facilities, innovate and adopt technology in their operations. We are witnessing this progress at an encouraging pace, consistent with the vision of the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.”

He commended APM Terminals for its strides in operational development, particularly in export growth.

Earlier, the Managing Director of APM Terminals Apapa, Kamal Alhraishat, highlighted the terminal’s deployment of electronic data interchange systems, replacing manual, paper-based processes with digital solutions that facilitate the seamless exchange of standardised business documents such as invoices, bills of lading and cargo status updates.

“This transition to electronic data interchange represents a significant leap in how we manage operations,” Alhraishat said. “By eliminating paper-based processes, we have enhanced both efficiency and accuracy, while ensuring faster and more transparent communication between the terminal, shipping lines and shippers.”