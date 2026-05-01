Niyi Agoro: We Have Transitioned from Traditional Personnel Management Approach to Holistic, People-centric Operating Model 

As Cluster Director of Human Resources for Lagos Continental Hotel and Abuja Continental Hotel, Niyi Agoro, drives transformation, integration, and organisational effectiveness across both properties. He speaks about the Workers’Day, and other salient issues. Charles Ajunwa brings excerpts:

May 1st is Workers’ Day globally, what message does Continental Hotels Group have for its workforce?

Workers’ Day, within our context, is not merely ceremonial; it is a strategic moment of institutional reflection and renewal. My message to our workforce across Abuja and Lagos is unequivocal: our people constitute the core of our enterprise value, and we have deliberately archived our organisation around that principle.

Under my leadership, we have transitioned from a traditional personnel management approach to a holistic, people-centric operating model where employee experience is accorded the same strategic importance as guest experience. This May 1, we are reaffirming our commitment to deepening engagement, strengthening trust, and creating an enabling environment where our people can consistently thrive and deliver excellence.

Many hotel workers say they feel invisible. How does Continental Hotels Group ensure every staff member, from stewards to supervisors, feels seen, heard, and celebrated year-round, not just on Workers’ Day?

We have intentionally institutionalized recognition and inclusion as a core pillar of our organisational culture, embedding it into the very fabric of how we operate. Our approach extends well beyond episodic or ceremonial awards, encompassing structured appreciation frameworks and transparent communication channels that actively facilitate direct engagement with senior leadership. In addition, we have deliberately decentralised recognition, empowering line managers to exercise ownership in the consistent and equitable acknowledgment of contributions at the team level, thereby ensuring that visibility, appreciation, and meritocratic recognition are democratised across all tiers of the hotels.

Our Monthly Town Hall Meetings further reinforce this culture of recognition and engagement, serving as a formalised enterprise-wide forum for celebrating high performance and exemplary contribution. Within this platform, colleagues are recognised across three distinct tiers of distinction—“Recognition of Excellence,” “Thank You Award,” and “I Care Award”—each designed to reflect varying dimensions of performance, values alignment, and behavioural impact. In addition to the centralising recognition framework is the decentralised option that allows Heads of Departments to also recognize and reward exceptional performance at departmental level, in line with the hotels’ recognition and reward policies.

Furthermore, our recently launched Employee Opinion Survey constitutes a strategic listening mechanism, enabling colleagues to provide structured feedback, articulate their perspectives, and ensure their voices are systematically integrated into our continuous improvement agenda, thereby directly contributing to the sustained growth, transformation, and operational excellence of our great hotels.

Continental Hotels are known for premium service, but great service starts with happy staff. What specific welfare programmes has the Group put in place to ensure your people feel valued beyond their paycheck?

We have deliberately institutionalised employee welfare as a structured, data-driven ecosystem, as opposed to a series of ad hoc or discretionary initiatives. Our framework is underpinned by clearly defined policies, measurable outcomes, and continuous improvement mechanisms that ensure alignment with organizational objectives and global HR best practices.

Our holistic approach encompasses comprehensive healthcare benefits, stringent occupational health and safety protocols, and formally structured employee engagement platforms designed to drive inclusion, productivity, and retention.

As part of our commitment to amplifying employee voice and strengthening organizational transparency, we recently introduced a dedicated Employee Opinion Survey (EOS) platform. This initiative provides employees with a structured and confidential channel to share feedback, express concerns, and contribute meaningfully to organisational decision-making.

In addition, we have expanded our welfare infrastructure and recognition programs to better support employee wellbeing and performance. This includes the acquisition of two brand-new Toyota Coaster buses, bringing our total fleet to eleven, as well as the construction of an additional 80-bed staff layover facility designed to support colleagues working late-night shifts. Our recognition framework has also been enhanced through the introduction of monthly “Thank You” and “I Care” Awards, alongside our existing Monthly “Recognition of Excellence” programme, to reward and motivate exceptional performance. Furthermore, the recent commencement of night shift operations at the staff clinic ensures that the health and safety needs of employees on non-day shifts are adequately addressed. Within our organisation, employee welfare is intentional, systematically governed, and continuously measured; ensuring it remains a strategic enabler of employee engagement, organizational resilience, and long-term business success.

Food welfare is critical to staff morale. Can you share how Continental Hotels Group addresses staff feeding, nutrition, and cafeteria standards for employees on long shifts?

Staff feeding is recognised as a core contributor to workforce productivity and well-being. Accordingly, cafeteria operations across our properties have been standardised to ensure consistency in nutritional quality, hygiene standards, and service delivery. To support variety and meet diverse dietary preferences, our employees are provided with two meal options, each time they visit the cafeteria. In addition, they have access to a monthly lunch buffet presented in a format similar to our guest buffet experience, reinforcing our commitment to equity in dining standards and recognition of their contributions. This approach reflects our belief that employees are the greatest assets of our hotels.

Menu planning remains dynamic and is guided by employee feedback, dietary requirements, and operational needs. Monthly employee feedback is also collected to assess satisfaction with the meals being offered and to identify areas for improvement. We have implemented robust quality assurance measures and continuous feedback mechanisms to ensure the staff dining experience reflects the same level of care, intention, and excellence as our guest-facing culinary offerings.

Career growth keeps talent motivated. What structured training, upskilling, and promotion pathways exist for a waiter, housekeeper, or front desk officer who wants to become a manager at Continental Hotels?

Talent development within our organisation is intentionally structured and future-focused. We have implemented competency-based career frameworks that provide clear progression pathways from entry-level roles through to supervisory and managerial positions. These frameworks are reinforced through in-house training academies, cross-functional exposure opportunities, and structured leadership development programmes.

The Continental, in strategic partnership with Myriad, has institutionalised a robust, enterprise-wide performance management architecture through the deployment of the Lagos Continental Performance Management System (LCPMS) and the Abuja Continental Performance Management System (ACPMS). This framework embeds a disciplined, KPI-driven performance culture in which clearly defined objectives are cascaded at the commencement of the performance cycle, with structured mid-year and end-of-year performance reviews rigorously conducted to assess delivery against agreed targets and organisational expectations. Within this meritocratic ecosystem, exceptional performers are systematically identified, recognised, and advanced along clearly defined career trajectories, thereby reinforcing a culture of high performance, accountability, and internal talent acceleration.

In parallel, over the years, we have significantly strengthened our learning and development infrastructure through the subscription to the Lobsterlink Global Training Platform, which provides scalable, technology-enabled access to continuous professional development resources for employees across all cadres. In response to the growing number of Chinese guests, we have also taken a proactive step to enhance service capability by implementing structured Chinese language training for employees, delivered through a strategic partnership with the Confucius Institute, University of Lagos. These initiatives are further reinforced by a deliberate and Leadership Development Agenda for 2026, designed to elevate the strategic leadership capability of the Continental Hotels leadership cohort. This agenda incorporates a structured, quarterly, in-person immersive leadership development intervention, delivered in collaboration with B4B Training Firm, aimed at strengthening managerial effectiveness, enhancing strategic thinking, and building transformational leadership capacity across the organisation. Furthermore, the organisation has entered into a strategic partnership with Talstack, a sophisticated digital Learning Management System (LMS) through which leaders are systematically assigned curated, competency-aligned leadership development modules on a quarterly basis. Collectively, these integrated interventions reflect a deliberate commitment to building a future-ready leadership pipeline, institutionalising continuous capability development, and embedding a performance-oriented, learning-centric organisational culture.

Mental health and work-life balance are big issues in hospitality. What is Continental Hotels Group doing differently to protect staff well-being while maintaining 5-star service standards?

We have institutionalised a proactive, holistic, and systemically embedded approach to employee well-being, underpinned by contemporary human capital management principles that align with global best practices in occupational health, safety, workforce sustainability and work -life balance practices.

In a significant recent development, a comprehensive mental health sensitisation and capacity-building program was executed across the Group in strategic partnership with the Occupational Health and Safety Manager. This initiative achieved full workforce participation across all properties, reinforcing organisational commitment to psychological safety, mental health literacy, and stigma reduction within the workplace.

Additionally, the Group operates a robust, multi-tiered healthcare delivery ecosystem for employees, comprising four distinct layers of medical support. This includes mandatory health insurance coverage (HMO) ensuring baseline healthcare access; an on-site Staff Clinic providing first aid and immediate response to minor occupational medical incidents; strategic retainership arrangements with accredited tertiary healthcare institutions for escalation and management of major workplace-related medical emergencies; and access to Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), further strengthening our continuum of care and emergency response capability.

Furthermore, Continental Hotels continues to distinguish itself through progressive work–life integration initiatives. Notably, we are the only luxury hospitality brands in Nigeria providing on-site childcare infrastructure (creche facilities) to our female employees, thereby enabling nursing mothers to bring infants to the workplace in a structured, safe, and supportive environment. Complementing this, the Group extends an enhanced parental leave framework, offering four months of maternity leave, exceeding the three traditional benchmark, alongside paternity leave provisions for male employees, thereby promoting equitable shared parenting responsibilities and gender-inclusive workforce policies. Collectively, these interventions reflect our unwavering commitment to embedding employee well-being as a strategic organisational imperative. We firmly recognise that sustained service excellence, operational efficiency, and brand distinction are inextricably linked to the physical, psychological, and emotional well-being of our human capital.

You were just recognised by Hotelier Africa as a Top 15 HR Leader in Africa. How does that recognition translate into better policies and practices for the average Continental Hotels employee?

This recognition serves as both validation and a catalyst for continuous improvement. It reinforces our commitment to aligning with global best practices, strengthening governance frameworks, and ensuring that our HR strategies are both impactful and scalable. For our employees, it translates into enhanced policy clarity, more structured development opportunities, and a consistently improving employee value proposition.

Diversity and inclusion drive innovation. How is Continental Hotels Group empowering women, young professionals, and persons with disabilities within its workforce in Abuja and Lagos?

Diversity and inclusion are fundamentally embedded within our workforce strategy and talent architecture, serving as critical enablers of organisational effectiveness, innovation, and sustainable performance. We are proactively advancing gender equity by accelerating the representation of women in leadership roles, while simultaneously strengthening early-career talent pipelines through structured development programmes designed to build capability, readiness, and long-term succession depth.

Importantly, our approach is rigorously metrics-driven and evidence-based. We systematically monitor representation, participation, and career progression data to ensure that our inclusion agenda is not merely aspirational, but is translated into measurable, tangible, and sustained organisational outcomes.

With rising cost of living in Nigeria, how is Continental Hotels Group reviewing staff compensation, bonuses, and non-cash benefits to keep its workforce financially secure and motivated?

We have instituted a proactive and market-responsive compensation philosophy that is firmly anchored in principles of competitiveness, equity, and sustainability. This framework is underpinned by periodic benchmarking exercises against prevailing industry standards, rigorous internal equity analyses, and the systematic integration of performance-linked variable pay structures to reinforce a high-performance culture.

In addition, we deploy targeted financial support mechanisms designed to respond to evolving macroeconomic conditions and cost-of-living dynamics, thereby ensuring continued relevance and responsiveness of our total rewards offering. In 2023, we implemented a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to safeguard employees’ purchasing power and ensure responsiveness to prevailing economic conditions. In 2024, we proactively aligned our compensation framework with the newly enacted minimum wage legislation, ensuring full compliance while maintaining internal equity and fairness across the workforce. Subsequently, in 2025, we conducted a comprehensive industry-wide salary benchmarking exercise, enabling a data-driven assessment of market competitiveness. Based on the outcomes of this survey, we implemented salary adjustments to ensure our remuneration structure remains both externally competitive and internally equitable.

Collectively, these interventions reflect our ongoing commitment to a responsive, compliant, and market-aligned compensation philosophy that reward exceptional performance and keep our employees financially secured and motivated.

Beyond salaries, what unique staff benefits – healthcare, transport, staff rates, education support – make Continental Hotels Group an employer of choice in Nigeria’s hospitality industry?

Our employee value proposition is intentionally holistic. Beyond base compensation, we offer comprehensive healthcare coverage across multiple tiers and continuous learning and development opportunities. In addition, employees benefit from a wide range of practical and lifestyle-enhancing supports, including a 50 per cent discount on food and beverage purchases, paid exam leave, group life insurance, and annual staff hampers provided to all employees alongside year-end bonuses. Transportation is provided free of charge via brand-new buses, and staff enjoy two free meals daily with two meal options, as well as a monthly standard lunch buffet.

We also promote long-term financial and professional well-being through annual salary reviews based on business performance, performance-based salary adjustments for exceptional performance, and structured career development opportunities. To further support employee well-being, we provide access to an on-site staff gym at Abuja Continental Hotel, staff dormitory facilities at all our hotels, and a dedicated nursing mother facility (creche), ensuring a supportive environment across all life stages. A defining feature of our approach is the strategic alignment of these benefits with the real-life needs of our employees, ensuring they drive both immediate impact and long-term value realisation.

Stakeholders judge hotels by how they treat their people. What metrics or internal standards does Continental Hotels Group use to measure itself as a workers sensitive organisation?

We operationalise “worker sensitivity” through a robust, data-driven people analytics and performance governance framework embedded within our HR architecture, reinforced by structured employee engagement mechanisms across all levels of our hotels. In addition, we institutionalize continuous feedback loops through quarterly Employee Opinion Survey (EOS) reviews, monthly staff town hall meetings, and structured monthly HR engagement sessions with colleagues at the departmental level. These platforms ensure real-time dialogue, active listening, and actionable feedback integration into policy and operational decisions. These metrics and engagement mechanisms are not merely tracked; they are rigorously interrogated through periodic executive-level workforce reviews to inform strategic decision-making. This ensures that our people-centric philosophy is not aspirational rhetoric, but a continuously validated construct, reinforced through empirical evidence, structured employee voice systems, and measurable organisational outcomes.

The federal government is pushing decent work under the ILO framework. How is Continental Hotels Group aligning with national and global labour standards to become a model for the industry?

Our approach is fundamentally anchored on a dual strategic imperative of regulatory compliance and progressive human capital leadership. We maintain full alignment with prevailing national labour statutes as well as internationally recognised labour governance frameworks, including those promulgated by the International Labour Organisation, while deliberately institutionalising these standards within our enterprise-wide HR governance architecture.

Beyond statutory compliance, we actively internalise and operationalise these principles through robust policy frameworks that uphold equitable labour practices, stringent occupational health and safety compliance systems, non-discriminatory employment protocols, and a transparent, procedurally sound grievance resolution mechanism. Accordingly, global labour standards are not treated as external benchmarks alone, but are systematically localised, embedded, and institutionalised across all our operational touchpoints, thereby ensuring consistency between policy intent, managerial practice, and the lived employee experience throughout our hotels.

Staff are brand ambassadors. Can you share one or two stories where Continental Hotels Group’s investment in its people directly improved guest experience or stakeholder confidence?

We have consistently observed a strong, empirically supported positive correlation between strategic investment in human capital and the attainment of service excellence and target realisation outcomes. This relationship is evidenced through enhanced employee capability and improved service delivery consistency, and a measurable uplift in guest satisfaction indices. Notably, our properties continue to demonstrate leading performance across major guest online review platforms, with sustained positive reviews and high ratings reflective of service quality consistency.

In addition, these outcomes have directly contributed to the consistent achievement and in several instances, surpassing of predefined operational, service and financial targets, thereby reinforcing the strategic premise that deliberate investment in people is a critical driver of sustainable performance, brand differentiation, and competitive advantage.

As Continental Hotels expands, how will the Group ensure that its people-first culture scales with its properties, so new hires in Abuja or Lagos enjoy the same standards?

Scaling culture requires deliberate systematisation supported by a robust governance architecture. We are institutionalising standardised HR operating frameworks, structured onboarding ecosystems, and enterprise-wide capability development programmes to ensure end-to-end consistency across all our hotels. This includes the deployment of a unified performance management platform, harmonised human resource policies and Human Resource Information System (HRIS), and a standardized Employee Opinion Survey (EOS), among other critical initiatives. Concurrently, we are making strategic investments in leadership alignment, operating on the premise that organisational culture is ultimately enacted, transmitted, and sustained through leadership behavior at every tier. This integrated approach ensures the preservation and reinforcement of our people-centric ethos throughout the scaling trajectory.

Looking ahead, what is your vision as Cluster Director of HR for making Continental Hotels Group the most admired workplace in African hospitality by Workers’ Day 2027?

My vision is to position Continental Hotels Group as a benchmark for people-centric excellence within African hospitality. By Workers’ Day 2027, I envisage a hotel group defined by high engagement, strong talent retention, inclusive leadership, and a compelling employer brand that attracts and nurtures top talent. Ultimately, our aspiration is to create a workplace where individuals do not merely work but grow, lead, and build enduring careers.