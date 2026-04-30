Yoruba Tennis Club at 100: Oborevwori Canvasses Media Reform, National Dialogue

Funmi Ogundare





Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, called for the use of media and structured national dialogue as critical tools for promoting unity, inclusive governance and sustainable nation-building in Nigeria.

Oborevwori made this call at the centenary anniversary celebration seminar of Yoruba Tennis Club (YTC), in Lagos, titled, ‘Inclusive Governance and National Unity: Lessons from Delta State for a United Nigeria’.

He emphasised the need for governments to deliberately engage the media in producing content that promotes Nigeria’s identity and shared values, warning against the overwhelming influence of foreign narratives on citizens’ lifestyles and perceptions.

The governor noted that global media platforms such as CNN strategically project and protect their countries’ values, adding that Nigeria must adopt a similar approach to strengthen its cultural identity.

According to him, “many Nigerians have embraced western ideals due to constant exposure to foreign content through news, movies, music and fashion.”

He emphasised the power of the media in shaping societal values, adding that nation building requires intentional, deliberate and sustained efforts.

He urged policymakers to formulate strategies that encourage the development of content celebrating Nigeria’s diversity while discouraging divisive narratives rooted in ethnic differences.

Oborevwori also advocated revitalisation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the introduction of a national curriculum aimed at fostering civic responsibility, patriotism and shared values among citizens.

He added that such content must strike a balance between education and entertainment to remain engaging and avoid being perceived as propaganda.

In addition, the governor proposed the institutionalisation of a periodic national conference of stakeholders as a practical pathway to achieving inclusive governance and strengthening national cohesion.

He stated: The conference should be embedded within the country’s governance framework and held regularly, rather than convened only in times of crisis.”

The forum, he said, should bring together stakeholders from government, the private sector, civil society, youth and women groups, as well as marginalised communities.

The governor noted the objective of such engagements should include reviewing national priorities, addressing regional disparities, ensuring equitable distribution of resources, and strengthening trust among citizens.

He further proposed a decennial national conference, supported by thematic sessions focusing on key national issues such as fiscal federalism, security, youth unemployment and infrastructure gaps, alongside an independent body to monitor implementation and publish annual progress reports.

Oborevwori stressed that resolutions from the conference must translate into legislative and executive actions, rather than remain mere recommendations.

He urged Nigerians to rise above ethnic, religious and regional divisions, noting that mutual respect, fairness and shared prosperity remain essential pillars for building a united and prosperous nation.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the club’s 100-year milestone as a remarkable achievement in Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.

He commended the founding fathers of the club for their foresight and praised its enduring relevance in shaping national discourse and nurturing leadership.

He further lauded Oborevwori’s leadership style, describing it as visionary and impactful, while noting that Delta State remains one of Nigeria’s most resourceful and economically significant states.

Earlier in his remarks, chairman of the club, Chief Olawumi Gasper, described the seminar as a defining moment in the institution’s 100-year history, emphasising that the Yoruba Tennis Club has remained a platform for dialogue, unity and civic engagement since its establishment in 1926.

He noted the event was not merely ceremonial, but a strategic reflection on the role of enduring institutions in shaping national development, stressing that the club has, over the decades, served as a meeting point for leaders, ideas and cultural exchange.

Gasper emphasised the significance of the presence of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside other dignitaries, noting that it symbolised the alignment between governance, heritage and institutional continuity.

According to him, “the theme of the lecture resonates strongly with the club’s legacy of inclusivity and shared values, adding that YTC itself stands as a model of unity across diverse backgrounds.”

He described Governor Oborevwori as a grassroots-focused leader whose legislative and executive experience offers practical insights into governance and nation-building.

The chairman recalled the club’s century-long journey, saying that it has consistently promoted fellowship, leadership and responsible citizenship, while adapting to social and political changes.

“As we approach our centenary in September 2026, we are not only celebrating longevity but also interrogating our relevance and recommitting to national development,” he said.