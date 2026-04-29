Stakeholders Collaborate to Promote Inclusive SMBs Growth

Glovo, a leading technology platform, and other stakeholders in the e-commerce ecosystem have called for stronger collaboration to promote inclusive growth for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and drive innovation across Nigeria’s e-commerce landscape. This was the submission from speakers at the second edition of Glovo’s flagship industry event, Future of Commerce Summit, held in Lagos.

Delivering his address, the President/Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Leye Kupoluyi, represented by the Vice President of the Chamber, Engr. Opeyemi Aminu said that the Nigerian economy is at a defining moment, with commerce being fundamentally reshaped by technology, data and connectivity.

According to Kupoluyi, commerce is moving beyond physical boundaries into an intelligent, platform-driven ecosystem that is transforming how businesses operate and how consumers engage, while creating value across markets.

Delivering her keynote address on the theme of the Summit, “Pioneering the Next Era of Commerce in Africa,” General Manager, Glovo Nigeria, Reni Onafeko, said the summit reinforces the company’s role as a growth enabler for SMBs by helping businesses transition into the digital economy while unlocking new revenue streams and opportunities.

In his remarks, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr Charles Odii, represented by the Coordinator, Industrial Development Centre, Olusola Oluwole-Adeilupo, said the on-demand economy, represented by platforms, logistics networks and digital payment systems such as Glovo, is no longer a niche disruption but the new architecture of trade.