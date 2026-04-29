Signalling Bold New Era, Argentil Unveils New Corporate Identity

The Argentil Group, a leading principal investment, financial advisory, private equity, and asset management firm, has officially unveiled a new corporate brand identity, marking a pivotal milestone in its evolution since 2009. The transformation underscores its emergence as a strategic platform for investment, advisory, and capital deployment, and reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of enterprise, markets, and sustainable value creation across Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking at the event, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Argentil Group, Mr Adekunle Adedeji, said: “Argentil was founded with a simple conviction: Africa’s growth requires capital, expertise, and institutions that understand the markets they serve. Over the past decade and more, we have worked with investors, entrepreneurs, and institutions to structure capital, execute transactions, and support businesses that power economic development across the region.” Delivering the keynote address, Group Chief Executive, SAYS Energy Group, Mr Bolaji Osunsanya said: “Argentil is repositioning at a moment when Nigeria needs institutions that can do more than advise. It needs institutions that can help rebuild confidence strategically. Nigeria’s next growth cycle will be built on credibility, policy, patient capital, and trusted institutions. The opportunity is here; the question is whether we can organise the ecosystem around it. I believe firms like Argentil have an important role to play in making that belief investable.”