NASCON Delights Shareholders with 200% Dividend Increase, Posts N33.5bn Profit

Sunday Ehigiator

NASCON Allied Industries Plc has rewarded its shareholders with a 200 per cent increase in dividend payout, following a strong financial performance that saw its profit after tax rise by over 100 per cent to N33.5 billion for the 2025 financial year.

The company disclosed the results at its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos, where shareholders commended the board and management for resilience and strategic discipline despite a challenging economic environment.

Riding on the impressive performance, the Board of Directors approved a dividend of N6 per share, the highest since the company was listed on the Nigerian Exchange, reflecting confidence in its financial health and growth outlook.

Earnings per share also recorded a significant jump of 115 per cent, rising from 577 kobo in the previous year to 1,241 kobo.

Chairman of the company, Mr. Olakunle Alake, described the outcome as the best in NASCON’s history, attributing it to improved operational efficiency, cost discipline and workforce commitment.

“The operating environment in 2025 was characterised by economic volatility, persistent inflation and structural changes across key sectors. Yet, NASCON remained resilient and strategically focused, delivering outstanding value to shareholders.”

He added: “Operational sustainability remains a core pillar of our strategy. During the year, we introduced Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks into our logistics fleet to reduce fuel costs and minimise exposure to diesel price volatility.”

Managing Director, Mrs. Aderemi Saka, highlighted key milestones recorded during the year, including a 27 per cent growth in revenue and strong returns to shareholders.

“Our performance reflects a clear strategic vision, disciplined execution and sustained focus on cost-saving initiatives across production, logistics and fleet management,” she said.