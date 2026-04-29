  • Tuesday, 28th April, 2026

PenOp Elects New President, Appoints Okoro as CEO

Business | 7 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

A wind of change recently  blew across management cadre of Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria(PenOp) as the association elected Mr Donald Onuoha as its president and appointed Antonia Ifeanyi Okoro as its Chief Executive Officer.

 Onuoha as the new President is also the Chairman of PenOp Executive Committee.

He is currently the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Pension Managers Limited. He was elected by members of the Association to lead its executive committee and provide strategic direction for the pension industry.

In his acceptance, speech, Onuoha thanked  PenOp members for the confidence reposed in him, stating that he would continue to uphold the ideals of the pension industry while prioritising the interests of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders. He added that he would work to deepen pension penetration, strengthen stakeholder engagement, and ensure the industry continues to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic development. He also pledged to work closely with the Executive Committee and other stakeholders to sustain industry progress and drive initiatives that enhance transparency, trust, and efficiency across the pension ecosystem.

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