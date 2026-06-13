First Lady Canvasses Fairer, Promising Future For Every Nigerian Child

.Wants Nigerians to raise red card against child labour

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has canvassed for a fairer and promising future for every Nigerian child.

In a message issued yesterday to mark 2026 World Day Against Child Labour, the First Lady also moved against child labour by calling on all Nigerians to work together and raise a red card against child labour.

Mrs. Tinubu in the five-paragraph message stated, inter alia: “The World Day Against Child Labour 2026, with the theme ‘Red Card to Child Labour: Fair Play for Children, Decent Work for Adults’, calls on us to reaffirm our commitment to protecting every child’s right to safety, education, dignity, and well-being.

“No child should be denied the opportunity to learn, grow, and achieve their dreams because they are subjected to forced labour. Children belong in homes, classrooms, playgrounds, and safe environments where they can grow and thrive.

“I urge us to continue to invest in the well-being of our children and create opportunities that empower families and communities to take care of them.

“Let us all raise a red card against child labour and work together for a fairer and a promising future for every child.

“Happy World Day Against Child Labour.”