NISER, NiDCOM Advocate Stronger Diaspora Policy to Boost National Development

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), in partnership with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has called for a more robust and coordinated diaspora policy framework to enhance Nigeria’s development prospects.

This call was made on Tuesday during a high-level validation workshop convened to review findings from a comprehensive diaspora study spanning six continents.

The initiative aims to strengthen engagement with Nigerians abroad and maximize their contributions to the country’s economic and social growth.

In her opening remarks, NISER Director-General, Antonia Taiye Simbine, described the Nigerian diaspora as a critical national asset, noting that annual remittances exceed $20 billion—one of the highest in Africa.

She emphasized that beyond financial contributions, diaspora Nigerians bring valuable expertise, innovation and international networks that can significantly enhance national competitiveness.

Despite these advantages, Simbine pointed to persistent challenges hindering effective engagement, including inconsistent policies, weak institutional coordination, regulatory constraints, and trust gaps between stakeholders.

She stressed that the validation workshop provides an opportunity to refine the study’s recommendations, ensuring they are practical, inclusive and capable of driving meaningful impact.

Also speaking, NiDCOM Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, urged a strategic shift in how diaspora remittances are utilized.

According to her, Nigeria must transition “from remittances for consumption to remittances for investment”.

Dabiri-Erewa highlighted the global competitiveness of Nigerians abroad, noting their contributions across key sectors such as healthcare, technology and governance.

She explained that the study’s findings would help shape a structured roadmap for diaspora engagement, anchored on improved policy coordination, investment-friendly systems and technology transfer.

She further underscored the need for data-driven policymaking, adding that Nigeria must intentionally transform the challenge of “brain drain” into opportunities for “brain gain” and “brain circulation”.

Contributing to the discussion, representatives of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) emphasized the growing role of diaspora professionals in strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Speaking on behalf of the association’s president, Dr. Bala Muhammad Audu, Dr. Idris Liman noted that innovations such as locally available vitro fertilisation (IVF) services —once largely accessed abroad — demonstrate the impact of knowledge transfer from Nigerian experts overseas.

He reaffirmed the association’s commitment to fostering collaboration with diaspora medical professionals to improve healthcare delivery and reduce the need for medical tourism.

Participants at the workshop collectively stressed that sustained and well-coordinated diaspora engagement could be transformative for Nigeria’s development.

The validation process is expected to yield refined, evidence-based policy recommendations to guide government efforts in integrating diaspora contributions into national planning.