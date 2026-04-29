Nigerian Gas Association Unveils Yetunde Taiwo as New President, Announces Executive Council.

The has announced Mrs. Yetunde Taiwo as its new President following a leadership handover ceremony held in Lagos.

Taiwo, who is the General Manager, Integrated Gas Development at FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company, succeeds Mr. Akachukwu Nwokedi, Company Secretary and General Counsel at Nigeria LNG Limited.

Her emergence marks the beginning of the Association’s new Executive Council for the 2026–2029 tenure, comprising top industry professionals drawn from across the gas value chain.

Other members of the new council include Olufisayo Duduyemi as 1st Vice President, Engr. Chichi Emenike as 2nd Vice President, Oladeji Olaoti as Secretary General, Olabode Ogundipe as Deputy Secretary General, Ademola Adefarasin as Financial Secretary, Michael Iwuoha as Legal Adviser, and Osaze Isesele as Publicity Secretary. Akachukwu Nwokedi and Dr. Excel Theophilus Ukpohor will serve as Ex-Officio members.

The leadership transition, according to the Association, reflects its commitment to strong corporate governance, industry representation, and the advancement of Nigeria’s gas sector as a cornerstone of economic growth and energy transition.

Taiwo pledged to build on the Association’s strategic direction, deepen stakeholder engagement, and champion initiatives that would unlock the full value of Nigeria’s gas resources.

The outgoing President, Nwokedi, said the Association had continued to grow as a leading platform for industry collaboration and expressed confidence in the new leadership to sustain and expand its achievements.

The NGA remains the foremost umbrella body for stakeholders in Nigeria’s gas industry, promoting sustainable growth, investment opportunities and policy advocacy across the sector.