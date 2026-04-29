Glo Emphasises Power of Seamless Connectivity with TV Commercials

Globacom has released two new television commercials (TVCs), “Road Trip” and “Department of Imagination”, which reinforce its commitment to seamless connectivity.

The highly engaging and entertaining commercials highlight how Glo fits into everyday life, while also pointing to a more connected and exciting future.

“Road Trip” brings a warm and familiar story to life. It follows a family journey filled with laughter and real-life moments. When Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi struggles with poor signal, the difference becomes clear after switching to Glo. From that moment, everything changes as downloads, navigation, and entertainment become seamless and easy.

At the heart of the Road Trip experience is easy access to data, with the simple message: by dialling *312#, users can easily get a plan and stay connected, keeping everything running smoothly on the go.

The commercial also features Bolaji Ogunmola and other cast members who add energy and humour to the story. As the journey continues, Glo proves to be a reliable partner, keeping everyone connected and entertained along the way.

In contrast, “Department of Imagination” takes viewers into a futuristic world where technology makes life easier and more exciting. Led by Richard Mofe-Damijo as the Professor, the story explores how ideas can grow into powerful experiences.