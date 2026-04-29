Nigeria’s Fitness Chain Hits 30th Location with Abuja launch

i-Fitness, West Africa’s leading fitness chain, has reached an important milestone with the official opening of its 30th branch in Games Village, Abuja. This launch marks a significant chapter in the company’s decade-long journey to increase access to quality wellness services across Nigeria’s major urban centres.

The opening of the new flagship facility reflects a broader institutional commitment to scaling wellness infrastructure. While the rollout of fitness facilities is globally recognized as a capital-intensive venture, i-Fitness has successfully utilized a capital-efficient growth model to maintain its rapid trajectory.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Foluso Ogunwale, noted that the milestone represents a long-term investment in the Nigerian workforce. “This is not just about opening a 30th branch. It reflects the systems, discipline, and investment required to build a scalable business in Nigeria. Our focus is on making quality fitness accessible to more Nigerians because we see wellness as directly linked to productivity, economic participation, and overall wellbeing,” he said.

As the company nears its 11th anniversary in May 2026, it remains committed to the thesis that improving access to quality fitness infrastructure is vital for shaping healthier lifestyles and supporting long-term economic outcomes in Nigeria. With 30 locations now established, i-Fitness is already exploring further expansion into new cities and potential regional growth across West Africa.

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