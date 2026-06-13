June 12: Nwifuru Distributes 31 Operational Vehicles To Security Agencies 

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has distributed 31 operational vehicles to security and law enforcement agencies in the state to combat crimes and social unrest.

Handing over the vehicles at the Governor’s Office Ochoudo Centenary City Abakaliki, the governor observed that one of the ways security and social disorder can be contained was to arm security agencies to respond to emergencies and distresses.

According to him, “The selfless services rendered by the Service Chiefs are very tremendous and commendable, especially the technical knowledge and digital skills they have adopted to provide security.”

The governor expressed satisfaction with the performance of the security and law enforcement agencies who have kept vigil to protect lives and property in the state.

“I am very impressed with the Army, Police, Department of Security Services, NDLEA, FRSC, Custom, Immigration, Prisons and Civil Defense Corps.

“After our security council meeting, we agreed to procure vehicles to respond to distresses and security challenges.”

Nwifuru further explained that the rationale behind the donation of the operational vehicles was due to some social disturbances from non-state actors in the state’s suburbs.

According to him, “we have been challenged in our local areas. We looked at the challenges and saw the necessity of providing these vehicles because security is everybody’s business.

“I have very much confidence that these vehicles will be handled the same way the other materials are being handled.”

He therefore urged the benefitting agencies to ensure the exhibition of ownership spirit in the management of public facilities and assets to serve the purpose of which they were procured.