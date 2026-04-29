Oye Applauds Akyol’s Role in facilitating $5bn Nigeria–Türkiye Trade Partnership

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Chairman of the Nigeria Türkiye Business Council (NTBC) and Chairman of the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics (AERE), Dele Kelvin Oye, has commended the outgoing Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Abuja, Sefa Akyol, for his instrumental role in advancing efforts toward achieving the $5 billion bilateral trade target between Nigeria and Türkiye.

Oye gave the commendation during a send-forth dinner organised in honour of Akyol in Abuja, where diplomats, business leaders, and representatives of key trade institutions gathered to celebrate his contributions to strengthening economic relations between the two countries.

According to Oye, Akyol’s tenure marked a turning point in Nigeria–Türkiye commercial relations, as he consistently championed initiatives that deepened trade, investment, and institutional cooperation.

He noted that Akyol played a strategic role in aligning the activities of the Nigeria Türkiye Business Council, the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK), and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), creating a coordinated framework that enhanced business engagement between both nations.

Oye said, “We are gathered under the auspices of the Nigeria Türkiye Business Council (NTBC) to celebrate and bid a fond farewell to a remarkable diplomat, a tireless advocate for economic cooperation, and a true friend of Nigeria Mr. Sefa Akyol, the outgoing Commercial Counsellor at the Türkiye Embassy in Abuja.

“As we reflect on Akyol’s tenure, we are reminded of the profound impact that dedicated diplomacy can have on bilateral relations. The economic partnership between Nigeria and Türkiye has witnessed unprecedented growth, and at the heart of this transformation has been the strategic vision and relentless effort of our distinguished Commercial Counsellor.

“During his time in Abuja, Mr. Sefa Akyol has been instrumental in advancing the ambitious economic goals shared by our two great nations. With a clear mandate to deepen trade and investment, he worked assiduously to turn the vision of a $5 billion bilateral trade volume into a tangible reality,” he said.

“His tenure has been characterised by a proactive approach to economic diplomacy, bridging the gap between Nigerian and Turkish business communities. Akyol recognised early on that the foundation of a strong economic partnership lies in robust institutional collaboration. To this end, he has been a pivotal figure in synergizing the efforts of key organizations that drive our bilateral trade. His seamless collaboration with the Nigeria Türkiye Business Council (NTBC), the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK), and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has created a unified front for economic engagement.”