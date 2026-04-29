Celebrating an Icon — Dr. Mike Adenuga at 73

A Tribute from Bodex Media

There are men who build wealth. There are men who build nations. Then there is Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. — a man whose life has come to represent enterprise, audacity, patriotism and quiet impact.

At 73, Otunba Dr. Mike Adeniyi Agbolade Ishola Adenuga Jr., GCON, stands not merely as one of Africa’s greatest businessmen, but as a symbol of what belief in one’s country can achieve.

They call him The Bull.

Perhaps because he was born under Taurus, symbolised by strength, endurance and power. Perhaps because his life mirrors that spirit — measured, formidable and unshaken. Or perhaps because, like the bull, when he moves, the ground shifts. And in many ways, when Mike Adenuga moved, Nigeria moved with him.

Long before entrepreneurship became fashionable, Adenuga was building across sectors critical to Nigeria’s future.

Through Conoil, he planted his influence in oil and gas. Through interests in banking, payments and financial services, he widened access and strengthened institutions. Through infrastructure and real estate, he invested in the architecture of national growth.

This was never business for business’ sake.

It was nation-building.

Then came Globacom.

When Glo launched in 2003 with per-second billing, it did more than disrupt telecommunications; it democratised access, challenged monopoly, and changed the way millions communicated.

But perhaps even more profound was what it did culturally.

At a time when foreign faces dominated aspirational branding, Adenuga turned the spotlight inward — on Nigerian talent, Nigerian excellence, Nigerian possibility.

He made stars of homegrown entertainers, invested in music, sports and film, and gave an entire creative generation confidence that local talent could command global value.

Long before “buy Nigerian” became a slogan, Mike Adenuga was living it.

And for many young businesses, creatives and professionals, that belief became permission.

Permission to dream boldly.

Permission to build.

Permission to believe Nigeria is enough.

Some billionaires protect wealth behind walls.

Adenuga, by contrast, has often used wealth to build bridges.

Through the Mike Adenuga Foundation, scholarships, youth interventions, infrastructure support and quiet philanthropy have transformed lives across borders. Many beneficiaries may never meet him, but they walk through doors he opened.

And perhaps that is the essence of legacy — impact felt even where presence is unseen.

His giving, often discreet and away from cameras, reflects an older ethic of responsibility: do good, not for applause, but because it is right.

In an age of loud philanthropy, his has often been silent, deliberate and enduring.

At 73, Mike Adenuga’s story is no longer just one of corporate success. It is the story of conviction.

Conviction that Nigeria was worth investing in.

Conviction that African talent deserved backing.

Conviction that private success should carry public purpose.

Few men have shaped business, culture and aspiration in Nigeria the way he has.

Fewer still have done so with such mystery, discipline and quiet force.

Today, as he marks 73, this is more than a birthday tribute.

It is a salute to a builder.

To a patriot.

To an icon.

May the seeds he planted continue to bear fruit.

May the young people empowered by his vision carry that vision forward.

And may history continue to record that there was a man called Mike Adenuga who believed in Nigeria — and helped Nigeria believe in itself.

Happy 73rd Birthday, The Bull.

Happy Birthday, Spirit of Africa.