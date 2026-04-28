  • Monday, 27th April, 2026

Tinubu, Soyinka, Sanwo-Olu, to Honour Tunji Braithwaite at 10th Memorial Lecture

Featured | 34 seconds ago

Steve Aya

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to attend the 10th anniversary remembrance of late legal icon, Dr Olatunji Akintunde Braithwaite, scheduled to hold in Abuja. The confirmation was made by Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, during a courtesy visit by Dr Braithwaite’s son, Olumide, and members of the Organising Committee, ahead of the commemorative event.

The memorial is slated for May 2, 2026 at 12 noon at the Transcorp Hilton Conference Hall, Abuja, is organised to honour the life, legacy, and contributions of Dr Braithwaite to Nigeria’s legal and democratic development.

 The event is expected to attract several high-profile dignitaries, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, and Benedict Hope Uzoma Obi, who will serve as Special Guest of Honour.

 A major highlight of the programme will be the official launch of a biography chronicling the life, professional journey, and enduring legacy of the late legal luminary.

 Speaking on the planned remembrance, Olumide Braithwaite, also a legal practitioner, stated that the gathering would provide an opportunity to reflect on the values of justice, democracy, and principled leadership that Dr Braithwaite stood, for during his lifetime. He added that the event is intended not only as a memorial, but also as a platform to inspire younger generations within the legal profession and public service.

The Organisers further disclosed that the event will be strictly by invitation, and will not be open to the general public.

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