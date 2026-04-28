Nigeria No Longer Safe Haven for Drug Cartels, Says UNODC

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has declared that Nigeria is no longer a permissive environment for international drug cartels, citing a surge in arrests, seizures, and convictions driven by reforms within the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The UNODC Country Representative, Cheikh Toure, made the statement in Abuja on Monday during the handover of newly constructed audiovisual interview rooms to the NDLEA.

The facilities, equipped with modern interrogation technology, were provided by UNODC with funding support from the United States International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (US-INL).

Toure described transnational drug trafficking as one of the most destabilizing global threats, linking it to corruption, violence, and the exploitation of vulnerable populations.

He noted that Nigeria’s geographic position has historically made it both a target and transit hub for drug networks spanning Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

However, he said recent enforcement efforts have significantly altered that narrative.

“Under the leadership of Mohamed Buba Marwa, the NDLEA has demonstrated remarkable courage and professionalism,” Toure said, adding that the agency’s intensified operations since 2021 have sent a strong deterrent message to organized criminal groups.

He further emphasized that international collaboration remains critical, commending the United States Government for its financial support.

According to him, the newly donated facilities represent more than infrastructure, describing them as an investment in transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

The UNODC chief also called for the replication of such modern interrogation systems across NDLEA commands nationwide to strengthen investigative capacity.

In his response, NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, expressed appreciation to both UNODC and US-INL for their continued partnership, assuring that the agency is prepared to build on recent gains.

“We are not just commissioning rooms; we are strengthening the integrity of our investigative process,” he said.

Marwa highlighted that the agency is undergoing a major digital transformation, and the integration of advanced interrogation technology would enhance operational efficiency and align Nigeria’s law enforcement standards with global best practices.

He described the facilities as a symbol of international trust and a boost to the agency’s capacity to deliver justice effectively, while reaffirming NDLEA’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and respect for human rights.

The event was attended by senior officials from UNODC, NDLEA, and the US-INL, including Deputy Director Douglas Grane.

The latest development underscores growing international confidence in Nigeria’s anti-narcotics efforts and signals a shift in the country’s role in the global fight against drug trafficking.