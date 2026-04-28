LP Denies Involvement in Consensus Presidential Candidate Against Tinubu

• Says improved funding, timely releases critical in war against insurgency

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Labour Party (LP) has distanced itself from reports linking its leadership to recent opposition consultations held in Ibadan, describing such claims as misleading and unfounded.

Speaking to journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Labour Party National Convention Planning Committee Media Sub-Committee, Philip Agbese, clarified that the party was not involved in any coalition discussions ahead of the 2027 general election.

Agbese explained that the party’s attention was currently fixed on its forthcoming national convention scheduled for April 28, as well as ongoing efforts to strengthen its internal structures.

“We were not part of any political summit in Ibadan. Our focus as a party is the national convention and consolidating our internal processes in preparation for the 2027 elections,” he stated.

The lawmaker, who recently left the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressed that the Labour Party was currently prioritising organisational stability, membership expansion, and the deepening of internal democracy.

According to him, any speculation about the party engaging in coalition negotiations at this stage was inaccurate, as internal restructuring remained its primary concern.

“Our immediate responsibility is to put our party in proper shape. The convention is central to that objective and forms part of a broader plan to reposition the Labour Party ahead of the next general elections,” he added.

Improved Funding, Timely Releases to Military Critical in War Against Insurgency

Meanwhile, Hon. Philip Agbese has said timely release of appropriated resources to the military and improved funding remained critical to turning the tide in Nigeria’s war against insurgency and other forms of insecurity.

The lawmaker said while the military has continued to demonstrate courage and resilience in the face of evolving threats, the effectiveness of their operations was closely tied to the availability of adequate and timely funding.

Agbese noted that recent operational improvements in various theatres, including intensified offensives against insurgents and criminal groups, reflected a renewed strategic direction under the current military leadership.

He stated: “Our military is doing an extraordinary job under very demanding conditions. However, no matter how committed and professional our troops are, the reality is that military operations require consistent funding, timely releases, and access to modern equipment.

“What we are seeing today is a leadership that is not only committed but also strategic. There is better coordination, improved morale among troops, and a clear determination to confront these threats head-on,” he said.