Ize-Iyamu vs Outsiders: Okpebholo’s Defining Test in Edo South

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress’ primaries in May, 2026, what is unfolding in Edo South is more than a political tussle; it is a defining test of leadership. It will reveal whether Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State can rise above external factional pressures and act with strategic clarity. This will show whether past alliances can be honored without compromising present realities. Iyobosa Uwugiaren examines the unfolding issues.

The fault lines are opening again in Edo politics—and under the surface of party statements, calculated silences, and public quarrels lies a deeper, more far-reaching question: who truly holds the political keys to Edo South?

What is unfolding within the APC in Edo State, is not just another round of intra-party disagreement, but a high-stakes contest of memory, influence, and survival.

At the center stands Osagie Ize-Iyamu—a figure whose political journey has been marked by patience, resilience, reinvention, and enduring relevance. Opposite him are voices of resistance, including former Governor Adams Oshiomhole and Jarret Tenebe, whose opposition is as strategic as it is symbolic. And hovering above it all is Governor Monday Okpebholo, caught in a tightening web of competing loyalties and future ambitions. And make no mistake about it: this is no longer about a senatorial ticket. This is about 2028

History has a way of returning at difficult moments in politics, and Edo State is a place where political memory is neither short nor forgiving. Not too long ago, Okpebholo stood at a perilous crossroads. His ambition to become governor of Edo State was anything but smooth, challenged by entrenched interests and powerful political actors, led by Oshiomhole — who were not entirely convinced—or willing—to yield ground.

At that critical moment, when alliances were fragile and outcomes unclear, it was Ize-Iyamu who stepped forward. Not with rhetoric, but with political machinery. Not with ambiguous endorsements, but with structures—tested, mobilised, and deeply rooted in Edo South. His intervention was not symbolic; it was strategic. And it delivered results. That support helped tilt the balance. It transformed a difficult path into a winnable contest for the governor – both during the primary and election proper.

And that is why today’s unfolding resistance to Ize-Iyamu’s ambition carries more weight than a routine political disagreement. It raises a fundamental question: can a structure that once delivered victory to the APC in Edo State, especially the governor, be sidelined without consequence?

Edo South is not just another senatorial district. It is the heartbeat of Edo politics—the largest, most complex, and most decisive electoral bloc in the state. Governorship victories are not merely influenced here; they are determined here. The district is a layered ground of identities, loyalties, historical affiliations, and political gatekeepers. To misunderstand Edo South is to miscalculate Edo State.

Within this terrain, Ize-Iyamu is not just a participant. He is an institution. His political networks, built over years of engagement, extend beyond party lines and election cycles. They are embedded in communities, reinforced by loyalty, and activated when it matters most.

This is why the current pushback against his senatorial ambition is not without risk. It is not simply about stopping a candidate; it is about confronting a structure. And in Nigerian politics, structures do not disappear. They react.

The resistance itself is telling. When figures like Oshiomhole and Tenebe step into the fray, it signals more than disagreement; it signals recognition. In politics, insignificance is met with silence. Relevance attracts opposition. The intensity of the pushback against Ize-Iyamu is, paradoxically, a confirmation of his continued political weight and influence.

Yet, the situation is far from straightforward. Okpebholo’s challenge is not simply to take sides; it is to manage consequences. He might reason that supporting Ize-Iyamu openly risks alienating other power blocs within the APC. Opposing Ize-Iyamu, however, risks rupturing the very base that made victory possible for him in the first place.

It is a delicate balancing act—one that requires more than political instinct. It demands discipline, foresight, and an acute understanding of timing.

Complicating matters further is the growing awareness—carefully cultivated by Ize-Iyamu’s camp—that his candidacy is inevitable, and rightly so. Through consultations, strategic endorsements, and sustained grassroots engagement, he is positioning himself not just as a contender, but as the natural choice for Edo South.

A few of his critics might argue that the perception is not universally accepted. But in politics, perception shapes reality. It influences alignments, drives momentum, and forces undecided actors to pick sides. It creates a bandwagon effect that can be difficult to reverse.

Events in the last few days have shown that Ize-Iyamu is a moving train. And for those resisting him, this creates urgency. For the governor, it creates pressure. The real test for Okpebholo is not whether he can stop a political contest—that is neither convincing nor advisable. The test is whether he can manage it without allowing it to spiral into fragmentation.

Edo politics has seen this movie before: internal disputes escalating into factional crises, parallel party structures emerging, defections weakening electoral strength, and ultimately, avoidable losses.

These are not abstract fears. They are lived experiences engraved into the state’s political consciousness. For a governor with re-election ambitions, the lesson is brutally clear: a divided party cannot win a united election.

This is where political memory becomes both a burden and a guide. Ize-Iyamu’s past support is not just a historical footnote; it is a living factor in current calculations. In Nigerian politics, loyalty may not always be permanent, but it is rarely forgotten—especially when it delivers power.

Ignoring that reality is not strategic; it is risky. But acknowledging it does not mean capitulating to it. The governor’s task is more nuanced. It is about creating a framework where competition exists without destruction, where ambition is managed without resentment, and where outcomes do not leave lasting fractures. That requires engagement—not avoidance.

It requires recognizing Ize-Iyamu’s influence without allowing it to overshadow broader party interests. It requires ensuring that other stakeholders feel heard and valued, even as a dominant figure asserts his presence. It requires building a coalition that is not only broad but resilient. Because 2028 will not be won by isolated victories. It will be won by cohesion.

At the center of this equation remains Ize-Iyamu himself—a politician whose relevance has endured despite shifting alliances and formidable opposition. His resilience is not accidental; it is the product of consistent engagement, strategic adaptability, and a deep understanding of Edo’s political terrain.

His networks are not easily dismantled. His influence is not easily dismissed. And perhaps most importantly, his story is not one of decline, but of persistence. The current resistance by outsiders, therefore, does not diminish him. If anything, it elevates the stakes of his ambition. It transforms his candidacy into a referendum on influence, loyalty, and control of Edo South.

For Governor Okpebholo, the implications are profound. This is not a contest he can afford to watch from the sidelines. The outcome—whether in terms of candidate selection, party unity, or voter sentiment—will feed directly into his own political future.

Mishandle it, and the consequences could reverberate far beyond a senatorial seat. Manage it well, and it could reinforce the foundation for a successful re-election bid in 2028.

Ultimately, what is unfolding in Edo South is more than a political tussle. It is a defining test of leadership. It will reveal whether the governor can rise above external factional pressures and act with strategic clarity. It will show whether past alliances can be honored without compromising present realities. And it will determine whether the APC in Edo State can navigate its internal contradictions without undermining its electoral strength.

One thing, however, is certain: Edo South will not be neutral in 2028. It will decide, shape, and ultimately define the outcome. And within that decisive arena, Osagie Ize-Iyamu remains a force that cannot be wished away.

Ignore him at your peril.