Governor Yusuf Condemns Disrespectful Conduct During First Lady’s Visit to Kano

*Calls for moral renewal, political decorum

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has distanced himself, his administration, and the good people of Kano State from the unbecoming conduct of certain youths, who displayed innerwear during the recent official visit of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, he expressed disappointment during the Third Special Prayer for Lasting Peace, held at the Government House on Sunday.

According to the statement, 4,444 Quranic reciters converged to seek divine intervention for the stability and prosperity of the state and the nation.

Yusuf described the incident as a disturbing departure from the core values that define Kano First Agenda.

He emphasised that the act was contrary to the teachings of Islam, which preached modesty and respect for authority.

Yusuf invited the perpetrators of the act at the event and warned them against any future occurrence that might tarnish the image of the state.

He equally warned politicians against the infiltration and destruction of youth culture for cheap political gains.

“Our youths should be symbols of hope and development, not tools for mockery or moral decadence.

“I urge my fellow politicians to lead by example, cease the culture of insults, and focus on Kano First Agenda rather than inciting our children toward indecency,” the governor appealed.

He called on the perpetrators to seek God’s forgiveness and to formally apologise to the people of Kano State for the embarrassment caused to the state and its people.

He said the administration remained steadfast in ensuring that Kano remained a bastion of discipline, hospitality, and religious devotion.

The governor vowed a renewed commitment from the state government to prioritise youth mentorship and the preservation of Kano’s rich cultural heritage.

In his remarks, Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, represented by Alhaji Aliyu Harazumi, assured the state that the emirate would continue organising similar Quranic recitation for the lasting peace to reign in the state.