Court of Appeal Order Defied in Ikoyi Property Dispute

A fresh controversy has emerged, over the alleged disregard of a Court of Appeal perpetual injunction concerning a high-value property in Ikoyi, Lagos, raising serious concerns about compliance with judicial orders and the rule of law. The development comes months after Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, publicly declared that obedience to court orders is “non-negotiable”, and warned that disobedience poses a threat to democracy.

The dispute centres on a judgement delivered on April 11, 2025, by the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, in Appeal No. CA/LAG/CV/45/2024. The court issued a perpetual injunction restraining the first Respondent and its agents from selling, assigning, or exercising any form of acts of ownership over the property located at No. 11 Ikoyi Crescent, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In disobedience to the Court of Appeal’s order of injunction, two companies—Diya Fatimilehin & Co and Locke Homes Limited, have allegedly continued activities on the disputed property. According to a statement concerning the matter, the firms have taken possession of the site, construction works are ongoing, and have commenced the marketing and sale of units under a development known as “Greenville Terraces”, actions that appear to be a blatant breach of the court’s order and existing planning regulations.

The statement further alleges that the companies, while still in alleged contempt of court, have applied for a stay of execution of the judgement they are accused of disobeying. In addition, they have lodged an appeal at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, marked SC/CV/409/2025.

Observers say the situation raises broader questions about the enforcement of judicial decisions, and disrespect/disregard for the rule of law in Nigeria. Attention is now on the courts to determine the next course of action, as legal stakeholders warn that continued non-compliance could undermine public confidence in the Judiciary.