  • Monday, 27th April, 2026

Axxela Marks 10m LTI- Free Manhours Across Operations

Business | 35 seconds ago

Axxela Limited, a gas and power portfolio company has achieved 10 million Lost Time Injury (LTI)-free manhours across its operations as of April 2026.

The company said the outstanding milestone represents millions of hours of operational activity completed without a single lost-time injury, a testament to its robust systems and embedded culture of environmental, health, and safety (EHS), driven by strong leadership and safety initiatives.

Speaking on the achievement, Director of Corporate Operations, Tuoyo Ejueyitchie, said, “10 million LTI-free manhours is not just a number; it’s a reflection of who we are as an organisation. At Axxela, we believe everyone deserves to return home safely every day. This milestone underscores the discipline, vigilance, and shared responsibility that define our operations. As we continue to expand our infrastructure across Africa, our commitment to a zero-harm workplace remains non-negotiable.” 

Also commenting, Head, Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHSS), John Okoro, stated, “Our Environmental, Occupational, Health and Safety objectives, anchored on ISO management systems, continuous hazard identification, and a proactive incident-prevention culture, have been instrumental to this achievement.”

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