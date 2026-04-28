Atiku Abubakar Warns Against Campaign Suspension in North

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned against alleged moves to suspend political campaigns in parts of the North, warning that such a step could undermine constitutional rights and fuel fears of disenfranchisement amid worsening insecurity.

Atiku’s reaction followed reports that the Senate was considering halting political activities in states grappling with escalating violence, including Borno, Benue and Plateau.

THISDAY had reported that the 2027 election campaigns were scheduled to officially commence in August.

In a statement by Atiku’s media aide, Phrank Shaibu, the presidential hopeful described the proposal as troubling.

While acknowledging the severity of insecurity, he stressed that it must not be used as a basis to curtail democratic participation.

“The right to vote and participate in the electoral process is fundamental and cannot be abridged under any guise.

“Any attempt to suppress political activities in parts of Northern Nigeria raises legitimate concerns about disenfranchisement,” he added.

Atiku warned that restricting campaigns could deepen mistrust and reinforce long-standing fears of political exclusion in the region.

“This is not merely about campaigns; it is about representation, inclusion, and the integrity of our democratic process. You cannot cure insecurity by silencing the voices of the people,” he added.

He maintained that citizens in affected areas deserved both security and full participation in the democratic process, insisting that neither should be sacrificed.

Atiku also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, and the administration of Bola Tinubu to clarify their positions and reassure Nigerians that no region would be denied its constitutional rights.

The debate came amid renewed concerns in the Senate over rising attacks in parts of the North-East, North-West and North-Central.

Senator Abdul Ningi from Bauchi Central had last week, urged lawmakers to consider emergency measures, including suspending political activities in frontline states until security conditions improves.