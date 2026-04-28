Aigbokhaode @ 60 Pro-Am Golf Tournament Ends Glamorously as Utaji, Awiaka Win

The Ignatius Aigbokhaode @ 60 Pro-Am Golf Tournament ended on a celebratory and glamorous note as Felix Utaji and Nkeiruka Awiaka emerge winners, climaxing a remarkable sporting event.

The four-day tournament held at Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Benin City, brought together an impressive line-up of professionals, amateur golfers, captains of industry, and friends of the celebrant in an atmosphere defined by competitive spirit and heartfelt camaraderie.

Utaji (hcp 11) played a net score of 71 to win hcp 0-12 category while Awiaka (hcp 17), past Lady Captain with a score of 70 net clinched the ladies hcp 0-28 category. Ehis Igbinadolor and Osazee Iyare emerged best gross, and longest drive winnes respectively.

Other winners included the Dr. Bola Atua, past captain who played 75 net to win the special category. Destiny Okoh and A. Aburime won the guest ladies and men’s prize.

However, John Ochei produced a sterling performance to win the professionals challenge with a gross score of 72 while Chukwudi Okoro played 73 gross to stay second just as the duo of Peter Adikpe and Collins Odile were joint third with 74 gross.

The closing ceremony was a blend of elegance and emotion, highlighting the presentation of trophies to category winners, goodwill messages from dignitaries, the ceremonial cutting of the 60th birthday cake, and a gala reception that showcased class and conviviality.

In his vote of thanks, Aigbokhaode expressed profound gratitude to God for the grace to celebrate 60th birthday in good health. Also, to sponsors, participants, and the Local Organizing Committee chaired by Hon. Andrew Momodu for honouring him with a tournament that reflected the values of friendship, excellence, and healthy living.

Similarly, LOC Chairman, Hon. Momodu commended all stakeholders for the success of the event, describing it as a fitting celebration of a man who has given so much to the game and to humanity.

“The tournament not only celebrated IG diamond jubilee but also reinforced golf’s unique power to unite people across generations and professions,” he said.

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