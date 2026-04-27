WHO: 9.5m Children in Africa Remain Under-Immunized, 6.7m not Vaccinated

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As countries in Africa mark the 2026 Vaccination Week, the World Health Organization (WHO), has said that 9.5 million in Africa have remained under-immunized due to poverty and conflict while 6.7 million children in the region have not received a single routine vaccine.

In a message by the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Yakub Janabi, to mark the Vaccination Week, the organization said that the region’s immunisation efforts presently face challenges due to dwindling funds and disruptions by conflicts.

He said that for Africa to keep the 2030 immunisation target on course, Africa must deepen domestic resource mobilization and strengthen national ownership of immunization programme.

While highlighting progress made so far in immunisation in Africa, WHO Director said in December 2025, the African Regional Verification Commission confirmed that Cabo Verde, Mauritius and Seychelles have eliminated measles and rubella.

“They are the first countries in the WHO African Region to achieve this milestone. Through sustained coverage and strong surveillance, they have shown that a measles-free Africa is within reach”.

He also said that, “Through the Big Catch-Up initiative, nearly 8.75 million children who had missed routine vaccines were reached. Coverage for diphtheria, tetanus and whopping cough has returned to pre-pandemic levels”.

Janabi added that, since 1988, polio vaccination efforts have averted an estimated 1.57 million deaths and prevented paralysis in more than 20 million people.

He also said that, “Since 2000, around 500 million African children have been protected through routine vaccination.

“In the Lake Chad Basin and the Horn of Africa, governments, communities and frontline vaccinators protected nearly 200 million children last year. Sustained cross-border coordination will be critical to finishing the job of ending vaccine-derived poliovirus transmission. We have many successes to scale “.

Across Africa, countries are already showing what is possible through innovation. Digital records help track schedules. Solar-powered refrigerators keep vaccines safe in remote clinics. Community leaders work alongside health services to reach more families.

“In 25 countries malaria vaccines are being introduced as a powerful new tool against a long-standing threat,

“Yet we must also be honest about the challenges. Around 6.7 million children in the Region have not received a single routine vaccine. A further 9.5 million remain under-immunized”,” he said.

On the efficacy of vaccines, the Janabi said that, “Every year, vaccines prevent around 1.8 million deaths in Africa. A saved life is more than a number. It is families kept whole. Clinics free to care instead of battling outbreaks. Communities able to work, farm and trade without disruption vaccines prevent around 1.8 million deaths in Africa.

“A saved life is more than a number. It is families kept whole. Clinics free to care instead of battling outbreaks. Communities able to work, farm and trade without disruption.”