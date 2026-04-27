Wedding Fatiha: Gov Aliyu Represents 10 Families, Gives Their Daughters’ Hands in Marriage

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has given out the hands of ten brides in marriage.

The brides and their spouses are as follows: Aishatu Hassan Liman, married to Pharmacist Zaraharadden Muhammad, Masuda Aliyu (daughter of Malam Wamakko), married to ASCII Abubakar Aliyu Hassan Liman, Asmau Haliru Gwandu, married to Nafiu Aliyu Hassan Liman, and Khadijatu Aliyu Hassan Liman, married to ASC I Umar Maccido Gumbi.

Others include Saratu Haliru Na-Baba, married to Dr. Aminu Haliru Hassan Liman, Salima Malam Bello Shuni, married to Gazali Usman Hassan, RN Fauziyya Sirajo Bello Wamakko, married to RN Abdulrahman Tukur, Aisha Umar Madawaki, married to Abubakar Barade, Fatima Usman Barade, married to Abdulrasheed Usman, and Hussaina Abubakar Labaran, married to Bello Ibrahim Gandi.

Dignitaries who stood in for the grooms included the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, the Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Goronyo, the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, and former Deputy Governor, Barrister Mukhtar Shagari.

Other dignitaries include Member representing Wurno/Rabah Federal Constituency, Almustafa Rabah, Member representing Sokoto North and South, Bala Hassan, State APC Chairman, Haruna Adiya, APC Zonal Secretary, Isa Saddiq Achida, former Controller-General of the Correctional Service, Haliru Na-Baba as well Bello Abubakar Wamakko of Revenue mobilization allocation and fiscal commission.

The ten marriages were solemnized by the Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Sheikh Yahaya Na Malam Boyi, following the payment of bride prices for each of the brides.

Speaking shortly after the wedding Fatiha, Governor Aliyu advised the newlyweds to remain faithful to one another and to embrace patience and tolerance as guiding principles in their marriages.

He also cautioned against third-party interference during misunderstandings, urging couples to resolve issues through dialogue.

“I want these new couples to understand that the secret of any successful marriage is patience and tolerance,” he added.

The governor prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the unions and wished the couples a happy married life.

The wedding Fatiha, which took place at the residence of the Sokoto State APC leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, was attended by Senator Wamakko, members of the National and State Assemblies, commissioners, special advisers, senior special assistants, traditional rulers, top government functionaries, ulama, relatives of the couples, as well as well-wishers.