Shoreline Resources, NUPRC Reaffirm Commitment to Nigeria’s Energy Future



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Managing Director of Shoreline Natural Resources Limited, Mr. Tunde Karim, has paid a visit to the Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, with both organisations recommitting to the energy future of the country.



Accompanied by Rotimi Dawodu, a member of the Shoreline team, Karim stated that the visit reflects Shoreline’s ongoing commitment to cultivating a constructive, transparent, and forward-looking relationship with Nigeria’s upstream regulatory authority.



As one of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous energy companies holding a 45 per cent participating interest in OML 30, among the country’s largest and most strategically significant onshore assets, Shoreline stated that it recognises that robust regulatory alignment is not merely a compliance obligation, but a cornerstone of responsible, long-term energy development.



During the engagement, the company said both parties exchanged views on priorities for the continued growth of Nigeria’s upstream sector, including opportunities to accelerate production, strengthen operational frameworks, and advance the country’s broader energy security agenda.

Shoreline reaffirmed its dedication to full regulatory compliance, operational excellence, and active contribution to national energy objectives under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).



“We value our relationship with the NUPRC and the important role the commission plays in shaping a competitive and well-governed upstream sector,” said Karim. “Visits like this are an expression of our belief that strong industry-regulator engagement is essential to unlocking Nigeria’s full energy potential,” he added.



Besides, the firm explained that it remains steadfast in its commitment to working collaboratively within Nigeria’s regulatory framework to maximise the productive capacity of its assets, deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders, and meaningfully support Nigeria’s evolving energy ambitions both at home and on the continental stage.

Shoreline Natural Resources Limited is a leading indigenous Nigerian energy company with a 45 per cent participating interest in OML 30, one of Nigeria’s largest onshore oil and gas assets.

“Shoreline is committed to responsible resource development, regulatory excellence, and long-term value creation for Nigeria and its stakeholders,” the company stated.