SDN Trains Regulators on Tackling Methane Emissions in Energy Sector

The Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN) has launched a capacity-building programme aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight of methane emissions in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the opening session in Abuja, SDN Country Director, Florence Ibok-Abasi, described the initiative as a strategic move to equip regulators with the tools needed to address one of the sector’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Ibok-Abasi said the programme, supported by the Global Methane Hub, brought together officials from key regulatory agencies to deepen collaboration, build technical capacity, and improve enforcement on methane abatement.

“This training represents a significant investment in your capacity to strengthen regulatory oversight of methane emissions in the oil and gas industry, which is one of Nigeria’s most pressing environmental and economic challenges,” she said.

She explained that participants would engage in practical sessions covering methane reduction strategies, enforcement mechanisms, and global best practices. “Over the next two days, we will examine methane abatement strategies and technologies, enforcement mechanisms, and international best practices. It is a working session designed for practical application,” she added.

Ibok-Abasi noted that the training formed the first phase of a broader programme, with a second phase to follow upon completion of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Emission Tracker.

“The tool, which SDN is developing for you, will provide near real-time emissions data and transform how you regulate,” she said. “When we reconvene, we will build on what you learnt here and show you how to integrate it into your enforcement workflows,” she added.

She stressed that the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to the Global Methane Pledge, adding that key regulators such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) play a central role in achieving the target.

“The regulators in this room have the authority, responsibility, and now the knowledge to drive accelerated change in methane management across Nigeria’s oil and gas sector,” she said.

Also speaking, Head of Environment and Climate Change at SDN, Jude Samuelson, said the training exposed participants to advanced methane abatement technologies, financing options, and policy frameworks needed to fast-track emissions reduction.

In his presentation, James Ogunleye, Principal Consultant at Carbon Limits Nigeria, emphasised the need for a coordinated approach combining technology, financing, and policy alignment.

“While discussions around emissions reduction have intensified globally, meaningful progress can only be achieved when supported by practical solutions,” he said.

“We are looking at three fundamental things in capacity building: technology, financing, and policy alignment. Adopting abatement technologies is essential, but without viable financing mechanisms, there is a limit to what can be achieved,” he emphasised.

Ogunleye added that regulators must ensure that policies are structured to attract investment and support the deployment of emissions-reducing technologies.

He identified methane as a major contributor to emissions in the oil and gas sector, accounting for about 39 per cent, noting that targeted reductions could deliver both environmental and economic gains.