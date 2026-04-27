NSITF Assures Federal Civil Servants of Prompt Implementation of ECS Package 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, has expressed the commitment of the Fund to the Employee Compensation Scheme (ESC) for the benefit of Federal Civil Servants.

Faleye gave the assurance in his remarks at a press briefing by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, on the welfare enhancements in the Federal Civil Service held on Friday in Abuja.

While applauding the federal government on the newly introduced welfare enhancement in the Federal Civil Service, Faleye said the NSITF was prepared to complement the efforts of the OHCSF by judiciously implementing the Employee Compensation Scheme (ESC).

He described federal government’s move, “as a wonderful initiative aimed at enhancing the standard of living of federal civil servants.

“I appreciate your leadership for bringing to bear all of the just announced welfare packages and schemes for the benefit of the federal civil servant.

“On our part as NSITF, on behalf of the board and management of NSITF, I reiterate our commitment to the employee compensation scheme, particularly for the benefit of the federal civil servants who are under the treasury-funded scheme”.

The MD said the recent creation of an ESC office in the OHCSF was part of his commitment to escalating the benefits of the ESC to the civil servants.

He explained that the desk office situated in the service welfare office under the head of service is mainly to provide a one-stop shop for continuous advocacy, continuous enlightenment regarding the processes under the employee compensation scheme.

“That office is manned in a way that we should be able to provide guidance and support for all federal civil servants who may require one, as to how best to not only comply, but to also, of course, benefit from the scheme”, he disclosed.

Faleye noted that “We have undertaken under the Memorandum of Understanding signed by us and the Office of the Head of Service to not only offer our services in a very prompt and professional way, but to support enlightenment efforts across the ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that all civil servants understand clearly what the rules of engagement are, and what they need to do if there are any work-related issues or challenges that fall under the mandate of the employee compensation scheme.

Earlier in her briefing, the HOCSF, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, declared the introduction of the enhancement package was historic to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because under his leadership, the civil service has transformed from mere rhetoric to reality.

“To the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, your partnership has been exemplary. You have transformed a long-standing legislative provision into a living, breathing protection for Civil Servants and their families. That is no small achievement, and I commend your leadership and your team,” he said.