  • Monday, 27th April, 2026

Nigerdock Celebrates Four Decades of Operational Excellence

Business | 6 seconds ago

Nigerdock has marked its 40th anniversary, in recognition of the company’s achievements in Nigeria’s maritime and industrial sectors.

Commenting on the landmark anniversary, Nigerdock’s CEO, Maher Jarmakani, said: “Our journey has been one of resilience, constant reinvestment, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. From our early days in ship repair and fabrication, to becoming a regional hub for port operations, logistics support, and free zone services, we have consistently adapted, scaled our operations, and delivered landmark projects to our customers. We have trained thousands in our workforce in specialised skills, and proven that local talent, supported by world-class systems, can deliver global standards. As we celebrate forty years of operational excellence, we acknowledge the decades of collaboration with our clients, employees, and partners, and remain fully focused on driving Nigeria’s economic growth.”

Established in 1986, Nigerdock has a legacy of driving industrialisation across Nigeria’s economic sectors, and delivering critical port infrastructure, terminal operations, ship repair, real estate, and free zone solutions.

Following the acquisition by the Jagal Group in 2003, Nigerdock embarked on an ambitious expansion programme. The company’s 40th anniversary coincides with the commencement of activities at Snake Island Port, a landmark port development partnership between Nigerdock and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.