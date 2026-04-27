NBA Probes Asaba Lawyer Over Alleged Impersonation, Breach of Trust

Wale Igbintade

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has commenced investigation into an Asaba-based legal practitioner, Mr. Chukwu Mmorwah, over serious allegations of impersonation and breach of trust, following a formal petition submitted by a Lagos-based architect, Mr. Anthony Chizea.

The probe, being handled by the NBA’s South-South Zonal Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, stems from a petition dated March 12, 2026, and filed by Chizea through his counsel, Mr. Sanni Murtala of Bondbrief Solicitors.

The petition accused Mmorwah of professional misconduct, including alleged impersonation and acts amounting to breach of trust.

Confirming the development, a member of the disciplinary committee, Mrs. Chiamaka Manulu, disclosed that the petition has been formally served on the respondent, who has been given 14 days to respond to the allegations.

“We sent the petition to the lawyer for him to respond. I want to hear his response. We sent it back to the petitioner for him to reply. After that, we now send it to our disciplinary committee to determine if there is any criminal element before proceeding with a full investigation,” Manulu explained.

In the petition titled “Petition for Professional Misconduct against Barrister Chukwu Mmorwah,” the complainant outlined a series of grave allegations against the lawyer.

These include claims of criminal breach of trust, impersonation, and other alleged acts said to have adversely affected the petitioner.

According to the document, Mmorwah is accused of engaging in actions that allegedly involved false representation and unlawful dealings connected to the petitioner’s family properties following the death of his father, Ogbueshi Francis Chizea.

The petition further alleged that the respondent, acting in concert with others, falsely reported the petitioner as an armed robber while attempting to take control of disputed assets.

The complainant also alleged the lawyer made questionable claims of ownership over a property located behind the Asaba Stadium, asserting it was acquired by a client through his law firm as far back as 1971, an assertion the petitioner disputed.

Additionally, the petition raised allegations of forgery, burglary, and other serious misconduct, which the petitioner insisted warrant disciplinary scrutiny under the relevant provisions of the Legal Practitioners Act and the NBA’s professional code.

The NBA’s disciplinary process is expected to follow established procedures, including a review of responses from both parties and a determination of whether the allegations disclose any criminal conduct requiring further investigation or referral.

If found culpable, the respondent could face sanctions ranging from suspension to disbarment, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The case adds to growing concerns over professional ethics within the legal profession, as the NBA continues to reinforce its regulatory role in maintaining standards and public confidence in the justice system.