Stakeholders Demand Hannatu Musawa’s Measurable Impact,  Tangible Achievements

Hannatu Musawa entered office with a clear brief and high expectations. As Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, she was handed sectors that shape identity and earn revenue. As early signals pointed to ambition, international engagements followed, and partnerships were announced, with tones that suggested movement. Then, as months passed, the questions grew sharper.

Industry players ask what has changed beyond the announcements. They want to see projects on the ground, not just plans on paper. Because her space is one driven by talent and investment, delays are actually costly.

In all fairness, Musawa’s recent activities show effort. A tourism agreement in Plateau aims to reposition key sites, plus engagements at global forums that place Nigeria in wider conversations. Consultations around cultural institutions also suggest awareness of internal gaps. These steps show intent, but they remain early markers for stakeholders who now look for outcomes they can measure.

The concerns extend beyond delivery. Communication has become part of the issue. Creative professionals want timelines that are clear, targets that are defined, and engagement that is open. How can investors be expected to commit capital when uncertainty is the order of the day?

There is also the weight of public scrutiny. A lingering debate over her NYSC status still trails her tenure. Online reactions to public appearances, including criticism over luxury accessories, show how quickly perception can shift—and is shifting against her.

Still, none of this closes the door for Musawa. The elegant lady’s portfolio remains one of Nigeria’s most promising. Film, music, tourism and heritage already carry global interest. With clear priorities and steady execution, results can still follow.