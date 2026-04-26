Borno Youths Raise N38.5m, To Purchase Senate Nomination Forms for Ndume

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Youths from all the nine local government areas that make up the Borno South senatorial district at the weekend raised a total sum of N38.5 million for the purchase of nomination forms for Senator Ali Ndume to return to the Red Chambers in 2027.

This formed part of preparations being made ahead of the May 18, 2026 date fixed by the All Progressives Congress for conduct of primary to pick its candidates for Senate seats.

According to the schedule of activities and timetable for the 2027 general elections released by the party, aspirants for Senate seats will pay N50m to purchase the forms.

The Borno South Youths led by their coordinator, Alhaji Babandi Shehu, organised a fund raising ceremony in Maiduguri, the state capital, where they raised over N38.5 million.

Shehu told newsmen that the money realized would be used to purchase the APC Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the former Chairman of the Senate committee on Army.

He stressed that their gesture was informed not only by Ndume’s contributions to the senatorial district, but his commitment to truth and defence of democracy.

According to him: “Ndume is not just a senator; he is a nationalist. At this stage of its political history, Nigeria needs senators like Ndume who fearlessly check the excesses of the executive and tells the truth to power, not minding whose ox is gored.

“So we have gathered here to collect and donate for the purchase of the required form for him not only because he is a tested and trusted representative of Southern Borno in the Red Chamber but also because the country and democracy critically need him there.”

Also speaking at the elaborate event, Senior Legislative aide to Senator Ndume, Junaid Maiva thanked the youths for their selfless gesture.

The SLA noted that the youths must have been impressed by Ndume’s accomplishments in the senatorial district.

He said:“He has 76 people-oriented bills to his credit; he is also the main force behind the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Gwoza, and the proposed Federal Medical Center, Kwaya-Kusar; and the Federal College of Agriculture, Shani; he also masterminded the establishment of Nigerian Army University, Biu; and the North East Development Commission, among numerous others.”

The aide also recalled houses built in Gwoza and Damboa for decent accommodation of Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs).

“So, to ensure continuity, these youths found it worthy to mobilize resources for the continuity of Ndume as a senator in the 2027 election, which will be his fifth term in the Red Chamber,” Maiva declared.