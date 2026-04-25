Yellow House Shines At Maiden Ruthwiphdale Inter-House Sports

The maiden inter-house sports competition of Ruthwiphdale School, Ipaja, was a vibrant display of sportsmanship, teamwork, and discipline, as students and staff gathered for the colourful event held at Command Secondary School, Ipaja.

The competition, the first in 15 years, featured four houses: Yellow House (sponsored by Lt. Col. and Mrs. Omoyeni), Blue House (Mr. and Mrs. Abodunrin), Green House (Mr. and Mrs. Abraham), and Purple House (Mr. and Mrs. Odetola).

Participants competed in a variety of events, including the egg race, 50 metres, ball-picking, big slippers race, 70 metres, 100 metres, and sack race, among others.

The atmosphere was further enlivened by the musical performance of the Army Band, which provided entertainment throughout the day.

At the end of the keenly contested events, Yellow House emerged overall winner, followed by Blue House in second place, Green House in third, and Purple House in fourth position.

One of the highlights of the event was the active participation of parents and teaching staff, who were also grouped into the various houses, adding excitement and inclusiveness to the competition.

A Lagos State Taekwondo representative and sports ambassador, Sabon Hassan Rasheedat, noted that the involvement of parents and teachers “added colour and glamour to the event.”

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, represented at the event, commended the organisers and participants for the high level of sportsmanship displayed.