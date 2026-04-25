FG Unveils Fresh Incentives for Civil Servants, FMBN Seals N10bn Housing Deal

*Govt approves upward review of DTA, estacode, book allowance, others

*Introduces new exit benefit scheme for retiring govt employees

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government Friday unveiled a broad package of welfare enhancements for public workers, anchored on a N10 billion housing initiative spearheaded by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), improved allowances as well as a new retirement benefit structure.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Esther Walson-Jack, said the reforms were a deliberate shift from rhetoric to measurable policy action, signalling President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to placing workers’ welfare at the centre of governance.

According to Walson-Jack, central to the package is the approval of an Exit Benefit Scheme, designed to provide retiring treasury-funded civil servants under the contributory pension system with a payout equivalent to their total annual emoluments. This, she said, is intended to address longstanding concerns around post-retirement financial vulnerability within the public service.

She also outlined the operationalisation of the Employee Compensation Scheme, a structured social protection mechanism covering work-related injuries, occupational diseases, disability and death. The scheme, she said, complements existing life assurance provisions and expands the safety net available to government workers and their families.

In a move targeted at professional development, the government also approved full payment of Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) for civil servants attending training programmes at designated federal institutions, regardless of travel requirements. The intervention, she explained, is expected to remove cost barriers associated with capacity building across the service.

Beyond training-related benefits, Walson-Jack announced additional revisions covering estacode, book allowance and other entitlements, to reflect prevailing economic realities and reduce out-of-pocket expenses incurred during official assignments.

On Housing, which she identified as a major welfare gap, she announced the approval of a N10 billion housing loan scheme to be implemented through the FMBN and the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board. The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the event.

“The federal government has approved the payment of full Duty Tour Allowance, 100 per cent, for civil servants attending approved training programmes at our manpower development institutions… irrespective of whether the officer needs to travel.

“…There has been a comprehensive review and increase in the Peculiar Allowance for officers on the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure and the Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure. The revised allowance has been structured to reflect across all grade levels, resulting in a meaningful increase in takehome pay across different cadres. Whether you are a junior officer or a senior professional, this improvement is designed specially for you.

“In addition, there has been an upward revision of the Duty Tour Allowance, Estacode, Book Allowance, and other related entitlements. These adjustments are calibrated to reflect current economic realities. A civil servant who travels on official duty should not have to subsidise accommodation from their personal pocket. That principle now has teeth.

“(Also) the federal government has approved a N10 billion Housing Loan Scheme to improve access to home ownership for civil servants. This loan will be facilitated through the FMBN and the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board,” she stressed.

Expanding on the housing component, Managing Director of the FMBN, Shehu Osidi, described the MoU as a strategic intervention to streamline access to affordable housing finance for government workers.

He explained that the partnership establishes a more structured financing framework in which the bank will provide funding for on-lending to civil servants through the Board, creating multiple pathways for home ownership.

The initiative, he noted, is intended to respond to declining household income and rising construction costs, which have made housing increasingly inaccessible to many workers.

Osidi further highlighted ongoing reforms within the bank, including process automation, improved service delivery timelines, strengthened credit quality and enhanced operational efficiency. These changes, he said, are part of efforts to reposition the institution as a more responsive and development-driven entity capable of supporting national housing objectives at scale.

He also pointed to existing financing windows such as home renovation loans, individual construction loans and cooperative housing schemes, alongside newer products including non-interest mortgages, diaspora mortgage options and rent assistance programmes.

Collectively, these instruments, he emphasised, are expected to expand access to housing across income levels and reduce the burden on civil servants who contribute significantly to the national housing fund.

According to him, the collaboration reflects a shift towards deeper institutional alignment, where the mortgage bank’s financing capacity is integrated with the Housing Loans Board’s direct interface with civil servants, thereby simplifying access and improving delivery outcomes.

“Today’s signing of this memorandum marks not just the beginning of a collaboration, but the dawn of a renewed commitment to improving the lives and welfare of Nigerian workers, particularly our hard-working federal civil servants, who remain the backbone of our nation’s civil service,” he stated.

Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, in his comments, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to strengthening implementation of the Employee Compensation Scheme. The NSITF also signalled plans to expand engagement and advocacy to entrench the scheme as a core pillar of workers’ protection in the federal service.

In her remarks, the Director General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Omolola Oloworaran, outlined ongoing pension reforms aimed at improving retirement outcomes.

These, she said, include faster processing timelines for retirement benefits, the introduction of a minimum pension guarantee and plans to extend health insurance coverage to low-income retirees.

Similarly, the Chairman of National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Ekpo Nta, pointed to recent approvals aimed at advancing a living wage framework for public workers. He noted that the speed of approvals reflects a coordinated approach across government institutions to address compensation gaps and improve workers’ welfare.