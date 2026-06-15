NUJ Warns NSCDC Against  Further  Aggression, Harassment of Journalists in Kogi



Ibrahim Oyewale on Lokoja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has warned that an embargo may be placed on the coverage of the activities of the NSCDC in Kogi State should the agency engage in any further acts of aggression against journalists in the state.

The Vice Chairman Zone D, Comrade Adeiza Momojimoh, gave this warning while addressing journalists at press conference in Lokoja yesterday.

Comrade Adeiza noted the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zone D, has followed with grave concern the arrest and detention of Mr. Opeyemi Owoeye, Editor of Kogi Report, by the Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

He pointed out that the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident represent a dangerous trend capable of undermining press freedom and democratic governance in our country.

“The Union is particularly disturbed by allegations linking a federal lawmaker, Hon. Leke Abejide, to the events that culminated in the arrest of the journalist.

“If indeed the lawmaker had any grievance regarding the publication in question, he ought to have explored the existing cordial relationship between him and the Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists to seek an amicable resolution.

“His alleged resort to law enforcement agencies as instruments of intimidation and harassment against a journalist has no place in a democratic society.

“Democracy thrives on tolerance, dialogue, accountability, and respect for dissenting opinions, not on the suppression of the media through coercive state powers.

“More disturbing was the reported insistence by officials of the NSCDC that they could not grant Mr. Opeyemi Owoeye bail without first obtaining the permission of the federal lawmaker alleged to have initiated the complaint.

“Such a position, if true, raises serious questions about the independence, professionalism, and impartiality expected of a law enforcement agency.

“No individual, regardless of status or political office, should be placed above the law or be allowed to exercise authority over the constitutional powers and responsibilities of security agencies.

“The administration of justice must remain guided by law, due process, and established procedures, not by the whims or approval of private individuals or political actors.

“Political office holders and governments that consistently preach obedience to the rule of law must not be seen resorting to self-help or actions that undermine constitutional safeguards and fundamental rights.

“The rule of law demands that disputes arising from media publications be addressed through lawful and established channels, including the courts, and not through arbitrary arrest and detention.

“The Union wishes to place on record its appreciation of the professionalism displayed by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kogi State in handling matters relating to complaints against journalists and media practitioners.

“The current leadership of the agency has demonstrated a commendable understanding of the role of the media in a democratic society and has maintained a cordial and professional relationship with journalists in the state.

“This approach has helped to promote mutual respect, dialogue, and adherence to due process whenever issues arise. We encourage other security and law enforcement agencies to emulate this exemplary conduct in their dealings with members of the press.

“The Union is equally concerned about the growing pattern of hostility toward the media in some states within our zone.

“We recall with dismay the attempt by the Niger State Government to shut down a radio station in recent times. Such actions are condemnable, unconstitutional, and incompatible with democratic norms. They must never be allowed to happen again in any part of Nigeria.

“An injury to one journalist is an injury to the entire profession.

Consequently, owing to what the Union considers the ignoble conduct of the Kogi State Command of the NSCDC in the arrest and detention of Mr. Opeyemi Owoeye, Editor of Kogi Report, the Nigeria Union of Journalists hereby warns that an embargo may be placed on the coverage of the activities of the NSCDC in Kogi State should the agency engage in any further acts of aggression against journalists in the state.

“The Union calls for the immediate and unconditional respect for the rights of journalists and urges all authorities to recognize the critical role of the media as a partner in nation-building, accountability, and democratic development.

“We shall continue to stand firmly in defence of press freedom and the constitutional rights of journalists across the country”, the Vice President stated.