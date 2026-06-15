  • Monday, 15th June, 2026

2027: Ogun APC Picks Adegunwa-Balogun, Chartered Accountant, as Dep Gov Choice

Nigeria | 19 seconds ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta 

Two months after the endorsement of Senator Solomon Adeola as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Ogun State, the party, yesterday, picked a Chartered Accountant, Alhaja Kudirat Abiodun Adegunwa-Balogun as the deputy governorship candidate.

The nomination of Adegunwa- Balogun, was done at an APC Strategic Caucus Meeting, held at the party secretariat, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Adegunwa- Balogun is a native of Ososa Town in Odogbolu Local Government of  the state. She is a daughter of an industrialist, Alhaji Sulaiman Adegunwa, the Founder of RITE FOODS.

Announcing the nomination of the candidate at the meeting attended by leaders and other stakeholders of the party, Governor Dapo Abiodun, said the candidate was chosen after careful consideration  of  factors.

Abiodun said in Ogun State, the way APC candidates were selected for 2027 election, had become a model for other states.

He commended those aspirants, who stepped down in line with consensus arrangement, stating that the party stood by its position to compensate those who abided by the arrangement as some had been pencilled down for positions as commissioners, special advisers, special assistants to ensure inclusiveness.

Speaking on the deputy governorship candidate, Adeola said  he had known his running mate for over 27 years through her husband, who was a three term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

According to Adeola,  the candidate was chosen among 17 women, who showed interest in the position of deputy governor and were eminently qualified.

The senator said Abiodun had really helped him in the choice of  his running mate and also commended him for providing good leadership in the running of the affairs of the party and in ensuring a rancour-free consensus arrangement and primaries.

In her acceptance speech, the deputy governorship candidate,  appreciated Abiodun and party leaders for her choice promising  not to betray confidence reposed in her.

She promised to work with her principal to move Ogun State forward, saying the action of party leaders, demonstrated inclusiveness. 

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