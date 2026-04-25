Ban On Drugs Importation: Pharmacist Vote for Presidential Committee To Drive Policy   

Pharmacists under the aegis of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) have strongly advised the federal government on the need to establish a Presidential Committee to develop a clear roadmap and strengthen regulatory institutions for sustainable local production in the nation’s pharmaceutical sector.

ACPN Chairman, Ambrose Ezeh, who lauded government’s recent expansion of the list of prohibited imported drugs in the country, said that a Presidential Committee would consolidate the benefits of the policy, ensure the enforcement of the National Drug Distribution Guidelines, and strengthen laws against counterfeit drugs.

According to Ezeh, the decision to protect the local industry represents a critical opportunity to advance national self-sufficiency in healthcare, stressing that timely and effective execution would ultimately benefit Nigerians through improved access to safe, affordable medicines.

ACPN described the recent prohibition as a strategic step toward strengthening local pharmaceutical manufacturing and conserving foreign exchange.

The body called for the expansion of the pool of skilled professionals in the industry through pharmaceutical education and training for qualitative clinical, hospital and community practice.

It said the updated prohibition schedule covering drugs under HS Codes 3003.10.00.00 through 3004.90.00 signals renewed commitment to protecting domestic industry players.

The association specifically highlighted the ban on the importation of commonly used medicines such as paracetamol tablets and syrups, metronidazole, clotrimazole, chloroquine, multivitamins, aspirin and folic acid, as well as topical preparations like penicillin and gentamycin ointments. It described the development as a “step in the right direction” which would boost investor confidence in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector.

‘’The policy effectively places the responsibility for meeting the country’s primary healthcare drug needs on local manufacturers, aligning with national economic priorities. It also welcomed the inclusion of cocoa derivatives and sugar products on the prohibition list.

“The ACPN commends the Federal Government on the release of an update schedule of prohibited trade items, which is geared towards protecting the local manufacturing industry and managing scarce forex.

“This extensive list of prohibited drugs under HS Codes 3003.10.00.00 through 3004.90.00 brings hope to genuine investors in our sector. Specifically, the banning of the importation of drugs like paracetamol tablets and syrups, metronidazole, clotrimazole and chloroquine, multivitamin caps, aspirin, folic acid, as well as ointments like penicillin and gentamycin is certainly a step in the right direction.

“Critically, this development puts the mandate for the nation’s Primary Healthcare drug needs on the local pharmaceutical industry, which is in the national interest.’’

ACPN also noted with delight that the cocoa industry is protected, as cocoa butter, powder, and cakes, as well as chocolate preparations in blocks or bars exceeding 2kg, are listed as prohibited items.

The prohibition list covers cane or beet sugar in retail packs and chemical pure sucrose containing added flavouring and colouring.”

Ezeh expressed optimism that the government would enforce the new regulations diligently to prevent unnecessary seizures or penalties affecting legitimate operators. It added that the policy, when combined with reduced import duties on essential inputs, could enhance drug affordability and accessibility if properly implemented.

“We do anticipate and believe that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will diligently enforce regulations in the pharmaceutical sector to avoid unwarranted seizures of products or penalties given this development.

The updated prohibition list, when juxtaposed with a drop-in duty on drugs, portends a good omen if well executed, as it promotes affordability and accessibility to drugs if well enforced,” he said.

ACPN also noted that local drug production currently accounts for just over 38 percent of national demand, far below the 70 percent target set in the National Drug Policy 2021. It attributed this gap partly to continued dependence on imports, especially from China and India, which it said accounts for about 65 percent of the drug supply in the country.

“This development is significant because the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and major stakeholders recently enjoined the federal government to do more to boost the increase in local manufacture of drugs. Local production in drugs currently stands at slightly over 38 percent with waivers in import duty on raw materials and equipment to scale up the gains.”

The ACPN argued that strengthening local manufacturing would reduce pressure on foreign exchange, improve medicine security by shortening supply chains, and enhance regulatory oversight by agencies.

It further stated that increased domestic production would help curb the circulation of counterfeit medicines, create employment opportunities, and position Nigeria as a leading pharmaceutical hub in West Africa, where it already accounts for about 60 percent of local drug manufacturers in the ECOWAS region. “Boosting local drug manufacturing is a big deal for the Nigerian economy as it will result in drop and reliance on imports, as well as save forex. At about 65 per cent imports of drugs from China and India in particular, we continue to fail in our bid to meet the target of 70 per cent local production of our essential drugs as prescribed in the National Drug Policy 2021.

“Local manufacture will ease forex demands due to the 200 per cent rise in imported drug costs. This is made worse by the importation of drugs that the local industry has the capacity to manufacture. It further posited that it will ensure medicine security as local manufacturer of drugs will shorten the supply chains and prevent out-of-stock syndrome if well nourished.

“Quality assurance will be guaranteed as the PCN and NAFDAC can regulate and control manufacturing entities at source, a phenomenon that reduces huge costs of inspectorate activities abroad. Local manufacture of drugs also reduces our vulnerability to global supply disruptions, as we witnessed at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

“Local manufacturing, when backed up by legislative action, will give more room to PCN and NAFDAC to ensure better oversight and therefore reduce the tendency to distribute fake and counterfeit drugs in Nigeria.”