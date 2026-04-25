Bakari Declares Intention to Run for Adamawa Governorship Poll on APC Platform 

Daji Sani in Yola

Dr. Salihu Bakari has formally declared his intention to run for governor of Adamawa State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), unveiling a policy blueprint built on education reform, agricultural transformation and human capital development.

He made the declaration at a press conference in Yola, telling journalists and political stakeholders that his bid is driven by years in public service and a firsthand grasp of the state’s toughest challenges.

Bakari said his aspiration is rooted in consolidating past gains, while introducing innovative policies to reposition Adamawa for sustainable growth. He stressed that the state needs tested leadership with both technical depth and political will.

The aspirant outlined a career that spans classroom teaching, lecturing, policy advisory, and service as commissioner for local government. He argued that the blend of academia and governance gives him the tools to tackle systemic problems.

Recounting his record in education, Bakari said he played a key role in expanding learning infrastructure and improving access to quality education. He stated that thousands of classrooms were constructed under his watch.

He disclosed that more than 15,000 teachers were trained in four years, alongside the creation of new graduate schools to strengthen system capacity, adding that long-stalled teacher promotions were cleared, lifting morale across schools.

“Our education system has many challenges, but it also presents opportunities for transformation. We were able to expand infrastructure, improve teacher welfare, and create a more inclusive learning environment. These experiences have prepared me for the bigger task ahead,” he said.

As commissioner for local government, Bakari said he introduced cashless systems and accountability measures to improve financial management and grassroots service delivery. He linked those reforms to better transparency at the local level.

He noted support for healthcare delivery during his tenure, including funding for hospitals and expanded access to services for men and women across the state.

Building on that record, Bakari pledged free and quality primary education for all children if elected. He vowed to overhaul secondary schools with modern facilities and enforce national standards, while fortifying higher institutions.

On rural development, he promised targeted interventions to tackle healthcare gaps and poor living conditions in underserved communities. He said youth unemployment would be addressed through skills programme and enterprise support designed to engage young people directly.

Women empowerment, he added, would be a central pillar of his administration. He argued that lifting women out of poverty creates a multiplier effect for families and communities, and pledged policies to expand economic opportunities for women.

Bakari tied security to socio-economic solutions, saying sustainable peace requires economic empowerment plus strategic interventions.

For agriculture, he proposed community-based mechanisation centres where farmers can hire tractors and harvesters at affordable rates, alongside timely input delivery, agro-processing hubs, price support mechanisms, and improved storage to cut post-harvest losses.